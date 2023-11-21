LoP R Ashoka predicts Congress govt’s fall after 2024 Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly elected Leader of Opposition R Ashoka predicted the fall of the Karnataka Congress government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because of the party’s internal squabble in Belagavi — the same factor that led to the collapse of the JDS-Congress government in 2019.

“Earlier, the coalition government in the state had fallen from Belagavi itself. Now the Belagavi fire has spread to Dubai. There will be no Congress government in the state after the Lok Sabah polls,” he said, indirectly referring to minister Satish Jarkiholi’s recent visit to Dubai. “There is not one but three CMs and all this will lead to the downfall of the Congress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashoka said that the BJP will fight against the Congress government for filing false cases against Hindu activists. “We are ready for a peaceful battle and also for a struggle in this regard,” he warned the government.

Ashoka, a Vokkaliga leader, called on Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and sought his blessings. “I spoke to Suttur Mutt seer over phone and sought his blessings and will call on the other religious heads also,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ashoka will be visiting Kalaburagi as part of BJP’s study trip to assess drought. “We will

be raising the issue in the winter session. JDS MLAs will also back us. We will wake up the government which is in slumber,” he added.

LOP MEETS DVS

Ashoka called on former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda and discussed politics, in the wake of the latter retiring from electoral politics. Gowda, the MP for Bengaluru North, suggested Ashoka to take along all the leaders, including those who were sulking. Ashoka told reporters that he will take former minister V Somanna into confidence as the latter is a good friend.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Newly elected Leader of Opposition R Ashoka predicted the fall of the Karnataka Congress government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because of the party’s internal squabble in Belagavi — the same factor that led to the collapse of the JDS-Congress government in 2019. “Earlier, the coalition government in the state had fallen from Belagavi itself. Now the Belagavi fire has spread to Dubai. There will be no Congress government in the state after the Lok Sabah polls,” he said, indirectly referring to minister Satish Jarkiholi’s recent visit to Dubai. “There is not one but three CMs and all this will lead to the downfall of the Congress,” he said. Meanwhile, Ashoka said that the BJP will fight against the Congress government for filing false cases against Hindu activists. “We are ready for a peaceful battle and also for a struggle in this regard,” he warned the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ashoka, a Vokkaliga leader, called on Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and sought his blessings. “I spoke to Suttur Mutt seer over phone and sought his blessings and will call on the other religious heads also,” he added. Meanwhile, Ashoka will be visiting Kalaburagi as part of BJP’s study trip to assess drought. “We will be raising the issue in the winter session. JDS MLAs will also back us. We will wake up the government which is in slumber,” he added. LOP MEETS DVS Ashoka called on former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda and discussed politics, in the wake of the latter retiring from electoral politics. Gowda, the MP for Bengaluru North, suggested Ashoka to take along all the leaders, including those who were sulking. Ashoka told reporters that he will take former minister V Somanna into confidence as the latter is a good friend. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp