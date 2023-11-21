NHRC sends notice to Karnataka government over Bengaluru electrocution deaths

By Online Desk

The National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of a 23-year-old woman and her nine months baby, who were electrocuted when they stepped on a live electricity wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on 19th November, 2023.

Reportedly, by the time people rushed to help the victims, they were charred to death.

NHRC in its statement that it was a serious issue of violation of human rights, if the contents of media reports were found to be true.

The reported incident, apparently, indicates the negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

The report should include the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the Next of the Kin of the deceased.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of a 23-year-old woman and her nine months baby, who were electrocuted when they stepped on a live electricity wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on 19th November, 2023. Reportedly, by the time people rushed to help the victims, they were charred to death. NHRC in its statement that it was a serious issue of violation of human rights, if the contents of media reports were found to be true.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The reported incident, apparently, indicates the negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks. The report should include the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the Next of the Kin of the deceased. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp