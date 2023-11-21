Home States Karnataka

NHRC sends notice to Karnataka government over Bengaluru electrocution deaths

The Commission said the report should include the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the Next of the Kin of the deceased. 

Published: 21st November 2023 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

The 23-year-old woman and her daughter, who came in contact with a live 11KV wire fallen on the footpath of Hope Farm Signal and got electrocuted.

By Online Desk

The National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of a 23-year-old woman and her nine months baby, who were electrocuted when they stepped on a live electricity wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on 19th November, 2023.

Reportedly, by the time people rushed to help the victims, they were charred to death.

NHRC in its statement that it was a serious issue of violation of human rights, if the contents of media reports were found to be true.

The reported incident, apparently, indicates the negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

The report should include the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the Next of the Kin of the deceased.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC BESCOM Karnataka government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp