Single data source portal to be introduced soon in Karnataka

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Central government is introducing various schemes like- ‘One Nation, One Ration’ and various other ‘One Nation’ schemes bringing the country under a single umbrella, the Higher Education Department is all set to introduce ‘One Nation One Data’- a portal which will act as a single source for data collection and to streamline accreditation and approvals.

This was revealed by University Grants Commission chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar at an interaction on Monday.

Today, attended the convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research at Mysuru. This was followed by a wonderful interaction and Q&A session with the students. pic.twitter.com/8t72GP2Qoy November 20, 2023

He revealed that to streamline things related to accreditation, uploading data, approvals and administrations of Higher Education Institutes, ‘One Nation One Data’ portal will be launched which will act as a single source for data collection for administrative tasks of Higher Educational Institutions.



