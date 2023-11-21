Home States Karnataka

Single data source portal to be introduced soon in Karnataka

This was revealed by University Grants Commission chairman Jagadesh Kumar at an interaction on Monday.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

M Jagadesh Kumar,

University Grants Commission chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Central government is introducing various schemes like- ‘One Nation, One Ration’ and various other ‘One Nation’ schemes bringing the country under a single umbrella, the Higher Education Department is all set to introduce ‘One Nation One Data’- a portal which will act as a single source for data collection and to streamline accreditation and approvals.

This was revealed by University Grants Commission chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar at an interaction on Monday.

He revealed that to streamline things related to accreditation, uploading data, approvals and administrations of Higher Education Institutes, ‘One Nation One Data’ portal will be launched which will act as a single source for data collection for administrative tasks of Higher Educational Institutions.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadesh Kumar Higher Education Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp