Tag of ‘chindi chor’ an attempt to pappu-ise Vijayendra, say analysts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s “chindi chor” statement could have a lasting effect on the image of newly-anointed party state president BY Vijayendra. The miffed MLA had made a disparaging remark when asked about his absence at Vijayendra’s padagrahan last week, saying “the media was projecting a chindi chor as a tiger”. Such a label is akin to branding a person, as was done in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had to carry the tag of ‘Pappu’ for years.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor said it is an attempt to damage Vijayendra’s image. “Branding means leaving an indelible mark. In the old days, it used to be a physical mark made by a hot iron on the hide of a cow, as a sign of distinction. Today, in the political space, it is about creating names and phrases that are positive and negative. They can distinguish or disparage. ‘Pappu’ is one such, as is ‘Chindi chor’. This is the negative power of branding,” he said.

It is a deliberate effort to slander Vijayendra’s image, said analyst BS Murthy. “It cannot be Yatnal’s casual thought process, but has emerged from the office of powerful Yediyurappa baiters. It seeks to push Vijayendra into irrelevance, and if repeated a few more times, it will stick and cause damage. It took three-term MP Rahul Gandhi a 3,000-km walk to shed the tag of ‘Pappu’.” A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said, “There is no connection between Yatnal’s brain and tongue. Yatnal had joined JDS and would walk around with a skullcap for Muslim votes, what credibility does he have?”

BJP’s Preetham Gowda said, “When first-time MP Yatnal was considered for the Union ministry, the party had decided it, now when 60 per cent of the voters are below 40 years, it has decided to appoint a young president. That is the party’s prerogative. We all need to work together.”

Leaders in the Veerashaiva Mahasabha who are watching this development, squirmed at the statement. “We cannot comment publicly, but will take it up at the forum,” they said. Former BJP minister B Sreeramulu felt it was time for the party to be united. “I wouldn’t like to criticise anyone in public. Yatnal is a senior leader.”

