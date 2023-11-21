We’ll work to make Karnataka model state: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka completes six months in office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said as they step into the future, the focus remains steadfast on creating a Karnataka that is inclusive, progressive, and a beacon of development.

“We are committed to building a state that not only meets the immediate needs of its people but also lays the foundation for a prosperous future,” the CM said.

The CM said in the short span, they have been steadfast in their commitment to empower the people of Karnataka and craft a sustainable and progressive future for the state. “Our governance model, the New Karnataka Model, is a testament to this commitment. It is a model that intertwines the welfare

of people with holistic development,” the CM added.

Emphasising the government’s flagship guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said that they have introduced guarantee schemes that have directly impacted lives.

The Shakthi scheme, providing free bus travel for women, is not just a travel subsidy; it’s an investment in women’s empowerment and mobility, he said and added that the Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya schemes have lightened the financial burden of countless households, ensuring that basic needs like electricity and food are not a luxury but a right.

He said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has been a groundbreaking step in supporting women who head BPL families, ensuring they have the financial resources to lead their families with dignity. He said the government has taken decisive steps to reduce corruption and initiated thorough investigations in various cases. The CM promised the people of the state that they would continue working tirelessly to make Karnataka a model state in India.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka completes six months in office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said as they step into the future, the focus remains steadfast on creating a Karnataka that is inclusive, progressive, and a beacon of development. “We are committed to building a state that not only meets the immediate needs of its people but also lays the foundation for a prosperous future,” the CM said. The CM said in the short span, they have been steadfast in their commitment to empower the people of Karnataka and craft a sustainable and progressive future for the state. “Our governance model, the New Karnataka Model, is a testament to this commitment. It is a model that intertwines the welfare of people with holistic development,” the CM added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Emphasising the government’s flagship guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said that they have introduced guarantee schemes that have directly impacted lives. The Shakthi scheme, providing free bus travel for women, is not just a travel subsidy; it’s an investment in women’s empowerment and mobility, he said and added that the Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya schemes have lightened the financial burden of countless households, ensuring that basic needs like electricity and food are not a luxury but a right. He said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has been a groundbreaking step in supporting women who head BPL families, ensuring they have the financial resources to lead their families with dignity. He said the government has taken decisive steps to reduce corruption and initiated thorough investigations in various cases. The CM promised the people of the state that they would continue working tirelessly to make Karnataka a model state in India. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp