Home States Karnataka

Can meet summer power demand: Energy Minister KJ George

Further, Gupta said the Yelahanka gas plant, with a capacity of 370MW, will start generation soon and a request has been placed with the central government for supply of 600MW.

Published: 22nd November 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister KJ George

Energy Minister KJ George.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Karnataka’s energy department is all set to handle power demand for the months of February, March and April, which would be around 15,500MW (megawatts) to 16,500MW. Seven hours of uninterrupted power will be supplied to the farmers’ irrigation pump sets (IP) in summer,” Energy Minister K J George told reporters here on Tuesday. 

“Though power demand has gone up in the state compared to last year, there are no power outages. The demand for power is expected to ross 300 million units and measures have been taken by the authorities to meet this demand,” George said,.

Sharing details of preparedness for the ensuing summer, Additional Chief Secretary of the energy department Gaurav Gupta said, “With the implementation of Section 11 of the Electricity Act, we will 
get 2,200MW -- 1,200MW from private power generators, 600MW from Uttar Pradesh, 300MW from Punjab and 150MW from the Kudgi power plant in Vijayapura.”

“A bid has been placed for the import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of coal, and this additional quantum will be available for Karnataka State Gencos (electricity generation companies). By blending domestic coal with imported coal, thermal generators can generate an additional 600MW,” he added.

Further, Gupta said the Yelahanka gas plant, with a capacity of 370MW, will start generation soon and a request has been placed with the central government for supply of 600MW.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka energy Power

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp