Can meet summer power demand: Energy Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: “Karnataka’s energy department is all set to handle power demand for the months of February, March and April, which would be around 15,500MW (megawatts) to 16,500MW. Seven hours of uninterrupted power will be supplied to the farmers’ irrigation pump sets (IP) in summer,” Energy Minister K J George told reporters here on Tuesday.

“Though power demand has gone up in the state compared to last year, there are no power outages. The demand for power is expected to ross 300 million units and measures have been taken by the authorities to meet this demand,” George said,.

Sharing details of preparedness for the ensuing summer, Additional Chief Secretary of the energy department Gaurav Gupta said, “With the implementation of Section 11 of the Electricity Act, we will

get 2,200MW -- 1,200MW from private power generators, 600MW from Uttar Pradesh, 300MW from Punjab and 150MW from the Kudgi power plant in Vijayapura.”

“A bid has been placed for the import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of coal, and this additional quantum will be available for Karnataka State Gencos (electricity generation companies). By blending domestic coal with imported coal, thermal generators can generate an additional 600MW,” he added.

Further, Gupta said the Yelahanka gas plant, with a capacity of 370MW, will start generation soon and a request has been placed with the central government for supply of 600MW.

