Rs 800 crore released for drought work: CM Siddaramaiah

The CM refuted former CM and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations that drought relief works have not reached people. Kumaraswamy has no information about the relief works, he added.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Pushkar.V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the State Government has started drought relief works by releasing Rs 800 crore to the deputy commissioners’ accounts. 

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the CM said the money released to the DC accounts is being used to provide drinking water and procure fodder for cattle. The state government is yet to get any assistance from the Centre despite submitting a memorandum seeking compensation, the CM reiterated. The State Government has declared 216 out of 236 taluks in Karnataka as drought-hit. Inter-Ministerial Central Team had visited the state to assess the situation.

The CM refuted former CM and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations that drought relief works have not reached people. Kumaraswamy has no information about the relief works, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock with his baseless allegations. “Kumaraswamy is casting aspersions without any basis. People are watching all this and are laughing at him. It won’t do him any good,” he said.

The DyCM said let Kumaraswamy go to Kanakapura constituency and ask people, including his own party workers, if Shivakumar is screening any immoral movies in his theatres. “If the people hold me guilty, I will retire from politics. If you are unable to prove your allegations, what will you do?” the DyCM challenged responding to allegations made by Kumaraswamy.

Replying to a query on the electrocution of a mother and a child in Bengaluru, he said it was a serious issue and the government was taking necessary action. The government is considering switching from open wires to concealed cables, he added.

