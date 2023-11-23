A matter wedded to pride! Farmers in Karnataka's Mysuru, Mandya rural belt encounter shortage of brides

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With many farmers struggling to find a bride, especially in the Mysuru and Mandya rural belt, members of Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Vikasa Vedike have planned a padayatra from Mysuru to Adichuchunangiri Mutt.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, the president of the Vedike Yamuna H R said: “As we are seeing reluctance of women and their families to embrace rural life and enter into wedlock with farmers, this padayatra is being organised which aims at raising awareness about the issue and dispel misconception about it.”

She said the farmers' bride crisis is not a new thing and most of the women who don’t want to be yoked to rural life are having negligent attitude to get married to a farmer.

“To sensitise this, we are holding this padayatra for three days from Mysuru on December 8, 9 and 10. During this padayatra, we will sensitise the public about the issue as well as pray for good rain in the state besides praying for punishment of those involved in the rape and murder of Soujanya in Dharmasthala,” she said.

