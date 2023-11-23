BBMP collating BWSSB, Bescom details, sends message

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To integrate property records with power and water supply connections for hassle-free services in future and to boost revenues through tax collection, the BBMP is sending out SMS alerts to property owners to keep their documents ready.

A BBMP official said revenue officers will collect details like khata number, property tax receipt, revenue record number of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) and also click photos of the property.

“Properties will be mapped and digitised. The integration of RR numbers and property documents will help avoid confusion for other civic agencies when a property is sold. Auto triggers will be sent to Bescom and BWSSB officials when the property is sold and the owner’s name changes,” he said.

This initiative to digitise details of properties completely is being taken to bring nearly 30-40 lakh properties under the BBMP tax net, boosting revenues. “This can address issues like impersonation, fake documents and others,” he added.

Owners staying out of Bengaluru will be contacted later: Official

“At times, power and water utilities may ask the public to bring BBMP records. If integrated, running between different offices can be avoided as verification will be just a click away,” he said. About people owning properties in the city, but presently living outside, he said the drive will first cover those available in the city and those who cannot be reached and staying outside can be contacted later. It is part of the ‘Nanna Swatthu’ (My Property) initiative being taken up following directions of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. The officials carried out the exercise as a pilot in CV Raman Nagar, Kodigehalli, Horamavu and Arakere wards two months ago. The officials have a deadline of January to finish the process.

Website to pay property tax

BBMP has made an arrangement for the public to pay taxes by logging onto the website https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in or calling the toll-free number 1533 to get the details. Last year, the BBMP collected Rs 3,332.72 crore through property tax. This year, a target is Rs 4,189 crore.



