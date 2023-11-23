CM Siddaramaiah questions Vokkaligas for opposing caste census report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the dominant Vokkaliga community leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, are urging the State Government to reject the caste census report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reasserted that his government will accept the report. The CM questioned the community leaders for opposing it even before it was submitted.

“They (Vokkaliga leaders) have given me a memorandum. But, I asked them why they were opposing it even before they saw the report?” the chief minister told reporters.

Siddaramaiah said that the DyCM had never spoken to him about the caste census report, and only the community leaders had met him and submitted a memorandum.

Reaffirming his stand on accepting the report, the chief minister said they have spent Rs 162 crore on the survey, and they have to accept the report and also look at it to know if the apprehensions expressed against it are true. “I have not seen it and they (Vokkaliga community leaders) also do not know what is there in the report,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde’s tenure will be extended by a month or two, till he submits the report. “Jayaprakash Hegde informed us that he will give the report in December. Since his tenure is ending this month, I told me that we can extend his tenure till he submits the report. I have told him to give the report by December or January,” the CM said.

The chief minister said that he is not aware of Hegde’s remarks that the original draft of the Kantharaju commission report is missing.

DYCM DEFENDS HIS STAND

DyCM DK Shivakumar defended his move of signing a memorandum opposing the caste census report and urging the CM not to accept it. Shivakumar said he stands by the party’s line on caste census but the demand of various communities for a scientific approach to the caste census must be considered. Speaking to reporters at the Chief Minister’s residence, Shivakumar said, “Many communities are fighting for proportional reservation.

Scheduled Castes, Panchamasalis, Veerashaivas and Vokkaligas are all fighting. These demands are cutting across party lines. Certain communities have, however, said that they have not been contacted before the census and hence are demanding a scientific caste census.” Asked if he has signed the memorandum submitted to the CM, Shivakumar said politicians from various communities have been rallying around this issue. “Similarly, I have to wear the community hat and participate in apolitical meetings organised by the community. Is it wrong?” he asked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: As the dominant Vokkaliga community leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, are urging the State Government to reject the caste census report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reasserted that his government will accept the report. The CM questioned the community leaders for opposing it even before it was submitted. “They (Vokkaliga leaders) have given me a memorandum. But, I asked them why they were opposing it even before they saw the report?” the chief minister told reporters. Siddaramaiah said that the DyCM had never spoken to him about the caste census report, and only the community leaders had met him and submitted a memorandum.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reaffirming his stand on accepting the report, the chief minister said they have spent Rs 162 crore on the survey, and they have to accept the report and also look at it to know if the apprehensions expressed against it are true. “I have not seen it and they (Vokkaliga community leaders) also do not know what is there in the report,” he added. Siddaramaiah said State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde’s tenure will be extended by a month or two, till he submits the report. “Jayaprakash Hegde informed us that he will give the report in December. Since his tenure is ending this month, I told me that we can extend his tenure till he submits the report. I have told him to give the report by December or January,” the CM said. The chief minister said that he is not aware of Hegde’s remarks that the original draft of the Kantharaju commission report is missing. DYCM DEFENDS HIS STAND DyCM DK Shivakumar defended his move of signing a memorandum opposing the caste census report and urging the CM not to accept it. Shivakumar said he stands by the party’s line on caste census but the demand of various communities for a scientific approach to the caste census must be considered. Speaking to reporters at the Chief Minister’s residence, Shivakumar said, “Many communities are fighting for proportional reservation. Scheduled Castes, Panchamasalis, Veerashaivas and Vokkaligas are all fighting. These demands are cutting across party lines. Certain communities have, however, said that they have not been contacted before the census and hence are demanding a scientific caste census.” Asked if he has signed the memorandum submitted to the CM, Shivakumar said politicians from various communities have been rallying around this issue. “Similarly, I have to wear the community hat and participate in apolitical meetings organised by the community. Is it wrong?” he asked. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp