CM Siddaramaiah reviews guarantees, officials told to ensure benefits reach people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday convened meetings to review the four guarantee schemes implemented by his government in the last six months. He instructed the officials of various departments to ensure that the benefits of the guarantees reach the people of the state. During his review meeting with officials of the transport department, the chief minister said 99.75 lakh trips have been made under the Shakti scheme since its launch and the number will cross the 1-crore mark in two days.

He also said that 828 normal and 145 electric buses are being added to the four state-owned road transport corporations. Reviewing the Anna Bhagya scheme, the CM said in October, money has been sent to 1.1 crore card holders and so far Rs 2,444 crore has been disbursed. Apart from this, 12.95 lakh card holders were added to the scheme by linking their bank account with Aadhaar number and 2.6 lakh accounts opened in post offices.

Also, 7.67 lakh cardholders had issues which were resolved. In many of these cases, the head of the family is not in the state and in such cases, the government is considering giving money to the second head of the family.

“The same will be placed before the cabinet for approval. By December end, all the beneficiaries should get the benefit,” the CM directed officials Under Gruha Jyothi, 1.62 families have registered of which 1.5 crore are getting the benefits. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.17 crore beneficiaries have registered of which 1.1 crore are getting the money. The CM has directed officials to ensure all the beneficiaries get benefits by December. He also directed officials to conduct Gruha Lakshmi adalats in villages to sort issues, if any.

Under Anna Bhagya, money sent to 1.1 crore card holders and so far 2,444 crores disbursed

Under Gruha Jyothi, 1.62 families have registered of which 1.5 crore are getting the benefits

Under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.17 crore beneficiaries have registered of which 1.1 crore are getting the money

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday convened meetings to review the four guarantee schemes implemented by his government in the last six months. He instructed the officials of various departments to ensure that the benefits of the guarantees reach the people of the state. During his review meeting with officials of the transport department, the chief minister said 99.75 lakh trips have been made under the Shakti scheme since its launch and the number will cross the 1-crore mark in two days. He also said that 828 normal and 145 electric buses are being added to the four state-owned road transport corporations. Reviewing the Anna Bhagya scheme, the CM said in October, money has been sent to 1.1 crore card holders and so far Rs 2,444 crore has been disbursed. Apart from this, 12.95 lakh card holders were added to the scheme by linking their bank account with Aadhaar number and 2.6 lakh accounts opened in post offices. Also, 7.67 lakh cardholders had issues which were resolved. In many of these cases, the head of the family is not in the state and in such cases, the government is considering giving money to the second head of the family.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The same will be placed before the cabinet for approval. By December end, all the beneficiaries should get the benefit,” the CM directed officials Under Gruha Jyothi, 1.62 families have registered of which 1.5 crore are getting the benefits. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.17 crore beneficiaries have registered of which 1.1 crore are getting the money. The CM has directed officials to ensure all the beneficiaries get benefits by December. He also directed officials to conduct Gruha Lakshmi adalats in villages to sort issues, if any. Under Anna Bhagya, money sent to 1.1 crore card holders and so far 2,444 crores disbursed Under Gruha Jyothi, 1.62 families have registered of which 1.5 crore are getting the benefits Under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.17 crore beneficiaries have registered of which 1.1 crore are getting the money Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp