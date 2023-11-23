If all goes well, appointments to boards, corporations in Karnataka by November 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress high command is likely to clear nominations to boards and corporations by this month-end as certain names have already been shortlisted after weighing the pros and cons and looking at caste and regional balance, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a meeting held by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar struck deals for their respective candidates, besides considering the names suggested by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Still, some differences have persisted and to iron them out, another round of meetings is slated to be held on November 28. If all goes well, the list will be released on November 30 after the high command approves it, sources said.

Shivakumar wants some party sympathisers, apart from legislators, to be appointed. Retired IAS officer Siddaiah’s name is being pushed for the chairman’s post of Karnataka Commission for SC/STs, but there is resistance from some legislators from these communities, the sources added.

The high command is worried that if the decision is taken suddenly, it may boomerang ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as leaders who would be left out could be upset, they said. This was why Surjewala spoke to certain leaders whose names were finalised, including that of former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, over the phone and sought their opinion, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Only a preliminary discussion was held and it has not been finalised as to who we will nominate to boards and the corporations.”

Shivakumar said, “We both might have discussed the list, but the opinion of senior leaders and legislators has been taken. The CM and I are going to Telangana for election campaigning. A final list will be sent to the high command after another round of meetings with central leaders, who are visiting the state on November 28.”

He rubbished reports that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara was unhappy as he was ignored while taking the decision.

The discussion was held to accommodate many senior MLAs who have not been represented in the ministry, he added.

On BJP’s comment that Congress is delaying the appointments, he said, “We have started the process within a few months of coming to power. When did the BJP make these appointments? They could not even fill up four cabinet positions that were vacant till the end of the government. It is like the pot calling the kettle black.”

The probable are Basavaraja Rayareddy, Narendraswamy, Vinay Kulkarni, Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Bangarapet Narayanaswamy, Ganesh Hukkeri, Maluru Nanjegowda, BK Sangamesh, BR Patil, MY Patil, BG Govindappa, Raghavendra Hitnal, Prasad Abbayya, AR Krishnamurthy, KM Shivalingegowda, Rupa Sashidhar, Rajegowda, Raghumurthy, Anil Chikkamadu and Magadi Balakrishna.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Congress high command is likely to clear nominations to boards and corporations by this month-end as certain names have already been shortlisted after weighing the pros and cons and looking at caste and regional balance, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At a meeting held by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar struck deals for their respective candidates, besides considering the names suggested by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge. Still, some differences have persisted and to iron them out, another round of meetings is slated to be held on November 28. If all goes well, the list will be released on November 30 after the high command approves it, sources said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shivakumar wants some party sympathisers, apart from legislators, to be appointed. Retired IAS officer Siddaiah’s name is being pushed for the chairman’s post of Karnataka Commission for SC/STs, but there is resistance from some legislators from these communities, the sources added. The high command is worried that if the decision is taken suddenly, it may boomerang ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as leaders who would be left out could be upset, they said. This was why Surjewala spoke to certain leaders whose names were finalised, including that of former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, over the phone and sought their opinion, the sources said. On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Only a preliminary discussion was held and it has not been finalised as to who we will nominate to boards and the corporations.” Shivakumar said, “We both might have discussed the list, but the opinion of senior leaders and legislators has been taken. The CM and I are going to Telangana for election campaigning. A final list will be sent to the high command after another round of meetings with central leaders, who are visiting the state on November 28.” He rubbished reports that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara was unhappy as he was ignored while taking the decision. The discussion was held to accommodate many senior MLAs who have not been represented in the ministry, he added. On BJP’s comment that Congress is delaying the appointments, he said, “We have started the process within a few months of coming to power. When did the BJP make these appointments? They could not even fill up four cabinet positions that were vacant till the end of the government. It is like the pot calling the kettle black.” The probable are Basavaraja Rayareddy, Narendraswamy, Vinay Kulkarni, Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Bangarapet Narayanaswamy, Ganesh Hukkeri, Maluru Nanjegowda, BK Sangamesh, BR Patil, MY Patil, BG Govindappa, Raghavendra Hitnal, Prasad Abbayya, AR Krishnamurthy, KM Shivalingegowda, Rupa Sashidhar, Rajegowda, Raghumurthy, Anil Chikkamadu and Magadi Balakrishna. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp