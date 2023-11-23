Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal seeks prohibition of halal certifying agencies

Yatnal also urged Goyal to order an impartial probe and “audit the use of halal funds to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the nation”.  

Published: 23rd November 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

 Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal seeking a ban on halal certifying agencies in the country. This comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government banned halal-certified products in that state.

Yatnal also urged Goyal to order an impartial probe and “audit the use of halal funds to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the nation”.  

In his letter, Yatnal alleged that several organisations, under the guise of religious entities, are actively promoting halal certifications across various sectors, including meat production, food products, cosmetics and other consumer goods.

“These certifications run counter to the principles enshrined in the Constitution and the ideals of secularism. Additionally, there is evidence to suggest that the substantial funds collected through these certifications are being diverted towards anti-national activities, terrorism support, legal aid for individuals involved in terrorist activities and promotion of literature endorsing terrorism and jihad,” he alleged.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against halal products and certificates. He alleged that halal is nothing but protection money. “Unfortunately, hospitals and other agencies are now seeking halal certifications to attract a larger patient base. This has to be addressed and stress the need for hospitals to adhere strictly to regulations and guidelines of the Medical Council of India...,” he said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal halal certifying Ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp