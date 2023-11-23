Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal seeks prohibition of halal certifying agencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal seeking a ban on halal certifying agencies in the country. This comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government banned halal-certified products in that state.

Yatnal also urged Goyal to order an impartial probe and “audit the use of halal funds to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the nation”.

In his letter, Yatnal alleged that several organisations, under the guise of religious entities, are actively promoting halal certifications across various sectors, including meat production, food products, cosmetics and other consumer goods.

“These certifications run counter to the principles enshrined in the Constitution and the ideals of secularism. Additionally, there is evidence to suggest that the substantial funds collected through these certifications are being diverted towards anti-national activities, terrorism support, legal aid for individuals involved in terrorist activities and promotion of literature endorsing terrorism and jihad,” he alleged.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against halal products and certificates. He alleged that halal is nothing but protection money. “Unfortunately, hospitals and other agencies are now seeking halal certifications to attract a larger patient base. This has to be addressed and stress the need for hospitals to adhere strictly to regulations and guidelines of the Medical Council of India...,” he said.

