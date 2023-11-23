Home States Karnataka

Leaders from different communities in Kodagu meet CM Siddaramaiah

Published: 23rd November 2023 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Federation of Kodava Samaja with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Three teams from Kodagu including representatives of the Federation of Kodava Samaja, Kodava Muslim and Kodagu Tribal community met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru recently.

The representatives of these communities put forth various problems faced by them in the district and requested suitable solutions.

Led by CM’s legal advisor and Virajpet MLA AS Ponanna, the Kodava Samaja Federation members, Kodava Muslim Association members and Budakattu Tribal community members from the district met the CM and took part in an elaborate discussion.

Three different meetings were held with the representatives by the CM even as they were assured of solutions to the burning issues faced by the communities.

The Federation of Kodava Samaja members highlighted the delay in the release of funds sanctioned for the development of the Samajas. The representatives shared that Rs 10 Crore was sanctioned during the previous government for the development of Kodava Samajas and the same has been withheld due to technical issues.

CM Siddaramaiah called the concerned officials and ordered for the release of the funds.

The federation members demanded for permanent sanction of funds from the state for the annual Kodava Hockey Fest. They also requested the release of sanctioned Rs 5 crore funds for the development of the hockey ground at Balugodu in Virajpet.

The federation highlighted the problems associated with the revenue department and requested for additional appointments of land surveyors to conduct surveys of vast lands that need to be brought under the revenue department.

The Kodava Muslim Association members requested the CM to order for an ethnographic study of the community and demanded that they be extended with exemption from the arms act under the Coorg By Race category.

They requested the CM to establish a Kodava Muslim Bhavana in the district even as they requested the inclusion of the Kodava language in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The tribal community highlighted the various problems faced by them in the district including the failure in implementation of the Forest Rights Act and requested solutions to their growing troubles. 

