Like father like son: Snake expert's 12-year-old catches python with bare hands in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 12-year-old boy Dheeraj from Saligrama of Udupi district caught a massive python with his bare hands recently. Initially, his father- Sudheendra Aithal, who is known as a snake expert in the vicinity caught the python by its tail end, while his son went ahead and caught hold of its head to ensure it did not escape. The video of Dheeraj catching the python and putting it inside a bag has gone viral. Sudheendra has in the past, rescued snakes and other animals and birds.

While he releases the snakes and other animals after capturing them from residential areas, he treats the wounded animals by keeping them in his captivity. Earlier the forest department had booked a case against him for keeping the animals in captivity.

His son Dheeraj has been trained by Sudheendra in rescuing the snakes. The python rescue operation took place recently and the video went viral on Thursday. Sources said that local people spotted the python and informed Sudheendra. Sudheendra was unable to pull the python all by himself as the python was massive in size. His son wasted no time but moved ahead to catch it by the head.

Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura



Heroic act by this child but it's very dangerous too....... pic.twitter.com/EJm09wXPpX — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) November 22, 2023

Though initially, the python gave a tough time for Dheeraj by coiling around his hand, the humongous reptile’s aggression appeared to slow down as it sensed no danger to its life. Python usually devours stray cats. Dheeraj said that he did not fear as he was trained to catch the snakes by his father. The python has been released into its natural habitat, sources added. The python is found throughout this region, where they live in forests, and canals, but they rarely come into conflict with humans. Dheeraj studies in Class 7 in Chitrapura village here and his action has been appreciated by netizens.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

UDUPI: A 12-year-old boy Dheeraj from Saligrama of Udupi district caught a massive python with his bare hands recently. Initially, his father- Sudheendra Aithal, who is known as a snake expert in the vicinity caught the python by its tail end, while his son went ahead and caught hold of its head to ensure it did not escape. The video of Dheeraj catching the python and putting it inside a bag has gone viral. Sudheendra has in the past, rescued snakes and other animals and birds. While he releases the snakes and other animals after capturing them from residential areas, he treats the wounded animals by keeping them in his captivity. Earlier the forest department had booked a case against him for keeping the animals in captivity. His son Dheeraj has been trained by Sudheendra in rescuing the snakes. The python rescue operation took place recently and the video went viral on Thursday. Sources said that local people spotted the python and informed Sudheendra. Sudheendra was unable to pull the python all by himself as the python was massive in size. His son wasted no time but moved ahead to catch it by the head.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura Heroic act by this child but it's very dangerous too....... pic.twitter.com/EJm09wXPpX — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) November 22, 2023 Though initially, the python gave a tough time for Dheeraj by coiling around his hand, the humongous reptile’s aggression appeared to slow down as it sensed no danger to its life. Python usually devours stray cats. Dheeraj said that he did not fear as he was trained to catch the snakes by his father. The python has been released into its natural habitat, sources added. The python is found throughout this region, where they live in forests, and canals, but they rarely come into conflict with humans. Dheeraj studies in Class 7 in Chitrapura village here and his action has been appreciated by netizens. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp