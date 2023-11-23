Original caste report missing: BC chairman Jayaprakash Hegde

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The original hard copy of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the caste census report, has gone missing, confirmed Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde.

Though TNIE had reported on October 6 that the report had disappeared mysteriously, Hegde had denied it. This is the first official confirmation that the Kantharaj Commission report with the signature of the then-commissioned member-secretary has been missing from the commission office.

The report was earlier expected to be presented to the government on November 26, which was also the last day of Hegde's office as the commission chairman. But now, the government has extended his tenure by a month, which could also mean that the report submission too could be delayed.

‘Will present report as soon as possible’

When contacted, Hegde said, “The hard copy of the report with the then member-secretary Anbu Kumar’s signature is missing. The worksheet is also missing. But we have a copy of the data which has been stored. It is safe electronically with a PSU.” Asked if the report will be submitted on November 26, he said, “We will present it as soon as possible and we are working on it round the clock.’’

But later in the day, Hegde wrote to the government, seeking a month’s extension to submit the report and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accepted his request. But legal experts pointed out that such an extension cannot be granted and only a fresh appointment can be made under the rules governing the commission. Hegde can be reappointed as the commission chairman for another full term, they added. Sources said, “The Kantharaj commission had been appointed by the Congress government, and was removed soon after BJP came to power. Then Hegde was appointed chairman.

When Congress took charge, it was expected to remove him, but it didn’t. The CM has now agreed to the extension. What is the unseen understanding here.” On the likely fallout of the missing original copy of the report, former commission chairman CS Dwarakanath said, “The authenticity is important. The member-secretary is the link between the government and the commission.

If he has not signed the report, then it is a problem. How do we know what is submitted is the authentic report?” Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “It is baffling that after spending crores of rupees of taxpayer’s money on preparing this report, we do not have the original copy. It makes us suspect the authenticity of this report.

If the original copy is lost in the department, in which police station has the complaint been lodged? What disciplinary steps have been taken against the official who was responsible for this? The government should clarify.” Meanwhile, informed sources said Hegde had held an internal inquiry recently about the original report missing. He had checked the records to find out who all had access to the report and pulled up one of the staffers.

The hard copy of the report with the then-member-secretary Anbu Kumar’s signature is missing.

Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman, the Backward Classes Commission

