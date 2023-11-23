Rajyotsava award given to history-sheeter withdrawn

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an embarrassment to the government, the Kannada and Culture Department on Wednesday withdrew the Kannada Rajyotsava award conferred upon Congress leader MK Ashoka after discovering that he is a history-sheeter.

In a circular released on Wednesday, department Assistant Director MD Sudarshan, who was member secretary of the felicitation sub-committee for the award programme, stated that the award given to Ashoka has been withdrawn.

“During the felicitation sub-committee meeting held on October 30, 50 personalities were selected. Measures had been taken to get information from the police on the criminal background of those selected. Due to time constraints, all the selected persons were presented with awards at the function on November 1,” he said.

Sudarshan said they received information that Ashoka, who had received an award in the social service category, had a criminal case registered at Lashkar Mohalla and Devaraja police stations.



