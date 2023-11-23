Home States Karnataka

Rajyotsava award given to history-sheeter withdrawn

Sudarshan said they received information that Ashoka, who had received an award in the social service category, had a criminal case registered at Lashkar Mohalla and Devaraja police stations.

Published: 23rd November 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada flags

Kannada flags go on sale, on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an embarrassment to the government, the Kannada and Culture Department on Wednesday withdrew the Kannada Rajyotsava award conferred upon Congress leader MK Ashoka after discovering that he is a history-sheeter.

In a circular released on Wednesday, department Assistant Director MD Sudarshan, who was member secretary of the felicitation sub-committee for the award programme, stated that the award given to Ashoka has been withdrawn.

“During the felicitation sub-committee meeting held on October 30, 50 personalities were selected. Measures had been taken to get information from the police on the criminal background of those selected. Due to time constraints, all the selected persons were presented with awards at the function on November 1,” he said. 

Sudarshan said they received information that Ashoka, who had received an award in the social service category, had a criminal case registered at Lashkar Mohalla and Devaraja police stations.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada Rajyotsava award MK Ashoka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp