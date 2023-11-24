Home States Karnataka

And it’s a century: A 100-crore milestone for Shakti scheme in Karnataka

KSRTC topped the total ticket value of the women passengers with Rs 900.29 crore followed by Rs 600.69 crore by NWKRTC.

Published: 24th November 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

The total number of women passengers under the State Government’s ambitious Shakti scheme has crossed a whopping 100 crore.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The total number of women passengers under the State Government’s ambitious Shakti scheme has crossed a whopping 100 crore. The total ticket value (zero tickets) issued under the scheme that was launched on June 11 till November 22 stood at Rs 2,397 crore.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) topped the list with 32.69 crore availing the benefit followed by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with 30.12 crore women passengers. In North West Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the number was 23.37 crore and in Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), it was 14.28 crore.

KSRTC topped the total ticket value of the women passengers with Rs 900.29 crore followed by Rs 600.69 crore by NWKRTC. The ticket value of KKRTC stood at Rs 475.98 crore and BMTC it was Rs 420.82 crore.

After the launch of the Shakti scheme, the ridership of the bus corporations, especially BMTC, soared. The total number of passengers - both men and women included since June 11 stood at 178.67 crore. The scheme is a hit among women passengers.

“Earlier I used to buy a monthly bus pass to travel from my home to the office on MG Road. Now I travel for free. Also during my holidays and special occasions, I travel to temples and tourist spots and all I have to spend is on food and accommodation,” said a house-keeper at a private company in Bengaluru.

To mark the milestone of women passengers crossing 100 crore, the State Government will organise a 
programme at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti scheme women passengers BMTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp