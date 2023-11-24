And it’s a century: A 100-crore milestone for Shakti scheme in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The total number of women passengers under the State Government’s ambitious Shakti scheme has crossed a whopping 100 crore. The total ticket value (zero tickets) issued under the scheme that was launched on June 11 till November 22 stood at Rs 2,397 crore.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) topped the list with 32.69 crore availing the benefit followed by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with 30.12 crore women passengers. In North West Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the number was 23.37 crore and in Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), it was 14.28 crore.

KSRTC topped the total ticket value of the women passengers with Rs 900.29 crore followed by Rs 600.69 crore by NWKRTC. The ticket value of KKRTC stood at Rs 475.98 crore and BMTC it was Rs 420.82 crore.

After the launch of the Shakti scheme, the ridership of the bus corporations, especially BMTC, soared. The total number of passengers - both men and women included since June 11 stood at 178.67 crore. The scheme is a hit among women passengers.

“Earlier I used to buy a monthly bus pass to travel from my home to the office on MG Road. Now I travel for free. Also during my holidays and special occasions, I travel to temples and tourist spots and all I have to spend is on food and accommodation,” said a house-keeper at a private company in Bengaluru.

To mark the milestone of women passengers crossing 100 crore, the State Government will organise a

programme at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The total number of women passengers under the State Government’s ambitious Shakti scheme has crossed a whopping 100 crore. The total ticket value (zero tickets) issued under the scheme that was launched on June 11 till November 22 stood at Rs 2,397 crore. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) topped the list with 32.69 crore availing the benefit followed by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with 30.12 crore women passengers. In North West Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the number was 23.37 crore and in Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), it was 14.28 crore. KSRTC topped the total ticket value of the women passengers with Rs 900.29 crore followed by Rs 600.69 crore by NWKRTC. The ticket value of KKRTC stood at Rs 475.98 crore and BMTC it was Rs 420.82 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the launch of the Shakti scheme, the ridership of the bus corporations, especially BMTC, soared. The total number of passengers - both men and women included since June 11 stood at 178.67 crore. The scheme is a hit among women passengers. “Earlier I used to buy a monthly bus pass to travel from my home to the office on MG Road. Now I travel for free. Also during my holidays and special occasions, I travel to temples and tourist spots and all I have to spend is on food and accommodation,” said a house-keeper at a private company in Bengaluru. To mark the milestone of women passengers crossing 100 crore, the State Government will organise a programme at Vidhana Soudha on Friday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp