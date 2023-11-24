Caste census: CM Siddaramaiah urges people not to jump to conclusions 

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With the caste census creating a furore even before the State Government accepted the report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged people not to form opinions merely on the basis of speculations.

Addressing the media in Bagalkot on Thursday, the CM suggested people to wait until the report is submitted to the government. “We still do not know what is in the report. In fact, nobody knows anything about the contents of the report. When such is the reality, why make assumptions and come to a conclusion?” he wondered. On reports that the hard copy of the report is missing, Siddaramaiah said that he would speak to the chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Jayaprakash Hegde about it.

Lambasting state JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy for his allegations that the Congress government is trying to divide the society with the caste census report, Siddaramaiah asked whether the farmer knows anything about the matter the report contains.

Wondering how society gets divided by caste census, Siddaramaiah asked whether the society got divided in Bihar when Nitish Kumar accepted the caste census report of his state.

“Let there be anybody, including a former CM or a common man... they should not react without knowing the facts,” he reiterated.

Commenting on the elevation of BY Vijayendra as the state BJP chief and R Ashoka as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah said the discontent within the BJP has exploded with the appointment.

“Now, there is fire within the BJP after the appointments. I don’t know whether it will turn into an inferno or not in the coming days”, he said, adding that no BJP leader is in touch with him. “Anyone who wishes to join the Congress by accepting the party’s ideology are welcome,” he added.

Siddaramaiah promises Bhovi study centre

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to constitute Bhovi Study Centre and appoint one person of the community as the member of the KPSC. Speaking after inaugurating a bhavan named after Sharanabasava Appangal, the deity of the community on Thursday, he said that he had in the past promised to constitute Bhovi Development Corporation. “And I kept my word,” he said.

