CM Siddaramaiah in hurry to accept caste census report: LoP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in a hurry to receive the caste census report to please his party’s central leaders.

The BJP leader said though the original draft of the report was missing, the member secretary of the commission had not signed the report, and many communities had termed it ‘unscientific’, the CM was in a hurry to receive it. He questioned why no complaint was filed or probe ordered into the original draft going missing, and if it’s correct to prepare a report based on such data.

He said the BJP favours giving reservation proportionate to the population of communities, but is opposed to taking any action based on the “unscientific and controversial” report. If the government is truly committed, let it order for a fresh survey and also talk to seers and leaders who are opposing the caste census report, he added. He also warned the government of launching statewide protests if it accepts the report in a hurry.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Siddaramaiah was raking up the caste census issue due to

the fast-approaching Lok Sabha elections.

Bommai said the survey had not been done properly by the Backward Classes Commission due to a lack of consensus between the chairman and members. Besides, there was political interference. Siddaramaiah had kept quiet, despite these happenings. “At that time, he had not received the report, but is now trying to gain political mileage ahead of parliamentary polls. The BJP will announce its stand on the report after it is submitted to the government,” he added.

