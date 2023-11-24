Former Karnataka panel chief refutes charges, says report is scientific

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission H Kantharaju on Thursday said that the ‘socio-economic and education survey’ was done scientifically and it is not right to call it unscientific.

Speaking to reporters, he said commenting without even having seen the report is pre-judging the matter and that should not happen.

Leaders from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities have termed the report unscientific and incomplete and have urged the State Government not to accept it. The study was commissioned by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2014 when H Kantharaju was the chairman of the commission. The report is yet to be submitted to the government.

Kantharaju said that during the survey, they asked 55 questions, including information like assets, agricultural land holdings, and caste was one of the questions. He said the work done by the commission is the property of the government.

On the member secretary of the commission not signing the report, Kantharaju said the secretary signed the commission’s decision to send the report to the government and it can be accepted by the government.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Former chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission H Kantharaju on Thursday said that the ‘socio-economic and education survey’ was done scientifically and it is not right to call it unscientific. Speaking to reporters, he said commenting without even having seen the report is pre-judging the matter and that should not happen. Leaders from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities have termed the report unscientific and incomplete and have urged the State Government not to accept it. The study was commissioned by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2014 when H Kantharaju was the chairman of the commission. The report is yet to be submitted to the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kantharaju said that during the survey, they asked 55 questions, including information like assets, agricultural land holdings, and caste was one of the questions. He said the work done by the commission is the property of the government. On the member secretary of the commission not signing the report, Kantharaju said the secretary signed the commission’s decision to send the report to the government and it can be accepted by the government. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp