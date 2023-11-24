Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra pacifies ‘upset’ Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra called on Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi at the latter’s Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

This comes days after Ramesh opposed the elevation of Vijayendra as state BJP chief and also R Ashoka as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Ramesh had stormed out of the BJP legislature party meeting recently after leaders from South Karnataka were chosen for the posts ignoring leaders from North Karnataka. Besides Ramesh, Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad too had questioned the party’s move.

Vijayendra and Ramesh met for about 30 minutes over breakfast. According to sources, Ramesh spoke on several issues which he had been facing in the BJP.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Vijayendra said he would take the statements issued by senior BJP leaders seriously and attempt to take all of them together.

Vijayendra said he had a discussion with Ramesh on making a concerted effort to help the party win maximum number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

“During the discussion, Ramesh spoke on several problems he has been facing. As state party president, I

will try my best to take all the leaders in the state together by taking them into confidence. I will also fulfil all the responsibilities which the party top leadership has vested on me,’’ Vijayendra, the MLA from Shikaripura, said.

