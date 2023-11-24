Karnataka: Minister Somanna to announce his decision after Dec 6

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The appointment of MLA BY Vijayendra as the state Bharatiya Janata Party president has caused much trouble to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as several senior party leaders in the state are publicly expressing their dissatisfaction.

On Thursday, former minister V Somanna said that he is disappointed with Vijayendra’s appointment.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, where he was to attend a private function, Somanna said that he will share the details of his 45 years of political career and future course of action after December 6. “It is my responsibility to share the details to my people. But I have directives from senior party leaders not to speak before December 6,” he said.

On BJP leader Aravind Limbavali’s remark that Vijayendra and R Ashoka were appointed as party chief and Leader of Opposition, respectively, for their adjustment politics with the Opposition parties, Somanna said that he fully endorses the statement of Limbavali.

“At present, the state of BJP in Karnataka is like Somanahali Muduki Kathe (famous story of an old lady of Somanahalli village who believed that the Sun rises only after her rooster clucks in the morning). As per the directives from the party high command, I had worked 24 hours a day in the constituencies during Assembly elections. I will explain how I am affected,” the former minister said.

Somanna said that BJP leaders Limbavali, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and Ramesh Jarkiholi have expressed their dissatisfaction on the appointments of Vijayendra and Ashok. “Politics is not a drama or a circus or restricted to one family. It is not an internal understanding. I will speak about everything after December 6. Neither BS Yediyurappa nor any BJP leader has contacted me nor have I tried to contact any leader,” he said.

