NCPCR chief booked for remarks against orphanage in Karnataka

Published: 24th November 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) police have registered a case against Priyank Kanoongo, chairman, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), for his statement that children at Darul Uloom Sayeediya Yateemkhana (orphanage) are living a “medieval Taliban life”.
The case has been filed based on a complaint by Ashraf Khan, 70, secretary of Darul Uloom Sayeediya Yateemkhana, Kaval Byrasandra. 

Kanoongo, who recently visited Khan’s orphanage, stated that it has not obtained any permission. Moreover, the orphanage is not providing any basic amenities to its children.

Ashraf Khan said Kanoongo spread false information through his social media posts to create a rift between communities. He initially lauded the orphanage for its facilities and promised financial support for its development. However, Kanoongo made some disappointing comments on social media later.

Kanoongo inspected the orphanage along with some members of NCPCR on November 19. In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka Government, the commission stated that the orphanage is not a registered organisation and lacks basic amenities. The commission sought immediate action against the orphanage under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) (Care and Protection of Children) Act. 

The commission also marked a copy of the letter to Dayananda KA, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, and urged him to register an FIR against the orphanage. 

