Nod for CBI investigation against Shivakumar not in accordance with law: Karnataka cabinet

BENGALURU: In a bid to give relief to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the disproportionate assets (DA) case, the state cabinet on Thursday resolved that the sanction given to the CBI to investigate the case in 2019 by the then BJP government was not in accordance with law.

The government will issue an order to facilitate withdrawal of the case against Shivakumar. The CBI has reportedly completed its investigation and is expected to file a charge sheet before the court soon. Shivakumar, however, kept away from the cabinet meeting.

“We have gone by rules and regulations and after taking the opinion of the Advocate General (AG) of the previous government and of the present AG, the cabinet resolved that it was (sanction given to the CBI) not in accordance with law. We will issue an order in this regard soon,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the meeting.

When his attention was drawn to the Supreme Court’s direction of August 2021 that no prosecution against MLAs and MPs will be withdrawn without the permission of the high courts, Patil said, “It has to be elaborated and I will do it later.”

“It was after the oral instruction of the then CM (BS Yediyurappa) and without taking the permission of the Speaker of the Assembly, the then government decided to hand over the case to CBI,” he said, defending the cabinet’s decision.

Nod to fill backlog vacancies

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by Shivakumar against the sanction accorded by the Yediyurappa government to the CBI to prosecute him in the DA case to November 29.

The cabinet approved a proposal to fill the backlog of vacancies through promotion in the state civil services and prepare a single roster, including reservation for disabilities, in the wake of the increase in the quota for the SC category to 17% from 15 and in the ST category from 4 to 7%.

Under Gruha Lakshmi and Anna Bhagya schemes, the senior most woman member of a family will be considered for money transfer as many families have been left out, he said.

In the wake of the HC order of September 15, 2023 to clear the bills of two firms for supplying PPE kits during the pandemic, the cabinet decided to refer the matter to the Law Department as a probe had established some irregularities, the minister said.

The cabinet decided to give administrative approval to implement the “Hub and Spoke Model” for managing acute trauma and stroke in two phases at a cost of Rs 51.44 crore and to implement the project in the first phase at a cost of Rs 11.26 crore. NIMHANS, Bengaluru, will serve as ‘Hub’ and KIMS, Hubballi, as ‘Spoke’. It approved a proposal to take up UGD projects and modernisation of old ones in 53 towns at a cost of Rs 1,518 crore.

Approval for the list of general and restricted holidays for the calendar year 2024. Approval for monitoring and maintaining bio-medical equipment through PPP in 2,731 public health centres at an estimated annual expenditure of Rs 32.74 crore for three years.

Extension of the lease period of PWD land at CTS No 498, Hubballi, allotted to Sri Shirdi Sadbhakta Mandali, Hubballi, to Sai Mandir for 30 years from 05/02/2023. Approval for purchase of books and periodicals for 24347 schools of 93 aspirational taluks of 17 districts at a cost of Rs 20 crore during the academic year 2023-24. Nod for construction of a dormitory in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Hostels, repair of residential schools and development of smart classrooms and purchase of cots for hostels at Rs 50 crore.

