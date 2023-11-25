Backward Classes panel chief Jayaprakash Hegde gets second term 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as there is palpable tension over the release of socio-economic survey, or caste census report, the Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde has been given a second term. His term was scheduled to expire on November 26, Sunday. The official order stated that Hegde and members -- HS Kalyan Kumar, BS Rajashekar, Arun Kumar Marokal, KT Suvarna, Sharada Naik -- have been given a second term from November 25 to January 31 and their continuation is subject to future government order.

Hegde confirmed to TNIE that the government has considered him for a second term. A senior Congressman wondered if there is no one in Congress to look after the concerns of backward classes that they have continued with an RSS-BJP appointed team. In contrast, when BJP took over they changed the board, he added.

Meanwhile about the original Kantharaj Commission report, there were questions raised as to why two

other members — Lingappa and Sharanappa — had not signed the original report. Many also wondered how the final report could be sealed without all signatures.

Kantharaj, the previous chairman who is under pressure to explain why the original report is missing, is scheduled to address the media on Saturday.

