Home States Karnataka

Backward Classes panel chief Jayaprakash Hegde gets second term 

Hegde confirmed to TNIE that the government has considered him for a second term. A senior Congressman wondered if there is no one in Congress to look after the concerns of backward classes.

Published: 25th November 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde. (Photo | Twitter, @JPH_official)

Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde. (Photo | Twitter, @JPH_official)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as there is palpable tension over the release of socio-economic survey, or caste census report, the Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde has been given a second term. His term was scheduled to expire on November 26, Sunday.  The official order stated that Hegde and members -- HS Kalyan Kumar, BS Rajashekar, Arun Kumar Marokal, KT Suvarna, Sharada Naik -- have been given a second term from November 25 to January 31 and their continuation is subject to future government order.

Hegde confirmed to TNIE that the government has considered him for a second term. A senior Congressman wondered if there is no one in Congress to look after the concerns of backward classes that they have continued with an RSS-BJP appointed team. In contrast, when BJP took over they changed the board, he added.

Meanwhile about the original Kantharaj Commission report, there were questions raised as to why two 
other members — Lingappa and Sharanappa — had not signed the original report. Many also wondered how the final report could be sealed without all signatures.

Kantharaj, the previous chairman who is under pressure to explain why the original report is missing, is scheduled to address the media on Saturday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual predators caste census

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp