CBI Probe into case against DK Shivakumar withdrawn;  It's illegal says BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said the CBI registered an FIR and the investigation is in progress. DK Shivakumar and his associates have challenged the government’s decision to permit CBI to probe the case, in court.

Published: 25th November 2023 06:11 AM

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that the State Government’s decision to withdraw permission given to the CBI to probe a case against DyCM DK Shivakumar is illegal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had written to the Chief Secretary informing that Shivakumar had violated the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and they had shared info with CBI. 

The former CM said it had requested the State Government to take suitable action in the matter. “The State Government obtained the opinion of the Advocate General who indicated by way of opinion that sanction at that stage was not required. However, consent to investigate by the CBI may be given by the state government at its discretion.

Accordingly, the state government granted permission under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act for CBI to investigate, since CBI cannot investigate without the permission of the state,” the former CM told reporters.

Yediyurappa said the CBI registered an FIR and the investigation is in progress. DK Shivakumar and his associates have challenged the government’s decision to permit CBI to probe the case, in the court, he said, and added that the High Court had dismissed the petition. Then AG defended the government’s stand to permit the CBI to probe the case. A Writ Petition is presently pending before a Division Bench of the HC, he said.

The former CM termed the Congress government’s order to withdraw permission given for the CBI probe as ‘without jurisdiction and illegal.” “Once the investigation is initiated, no authority can withdraw the same. This is not a sanction, but a consent by the State Government,” he added.

