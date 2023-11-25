Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah to hold Janata Darshan on Nov 27

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, CM Siddaramaiah, trying to reach out to people, is organising a day-long Janata Darshan at his official residence in Bengaluru on November 27.

In his previous stint as CM between 2013 and 2018, he was holding Janatha Darshans meetings for half a day. This time, however, it will be a marathon event, running from 10 am to 6 pm, said sources from the CM office.

Additional Chief Secretary to CM Rajneesh Goel has written to all DCs and CEOs of all ZPs that on November 27 a large number of people from across the state are expected to take part in the Janata Darshan. The CM may contact and give directions to district and taluk-level officials to resolve people’s problems.

All DCs, ZP CEOs, SPs and other officials should be at their centres and receive calls from the CM’s Office, the letter stated. Siddaramiah had asked ministers to hold Janatha Darshans in districts that they are in charge of and to address people’s problems. 

