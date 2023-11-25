Hundreds pour in to pay last respects to slain Captain Pranjal in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru had a somber atmosphere on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered to bid adieu to the brave Captain M V Pranjal. Captain Pranjal succumbed to his injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honor, with a gun salute by 30 personnel from the Karnataka State Police and the Indian Army on Saturday morning. His mortal remains were then taken in a procession to a crematorium, from his residence in Anekal taluk to Kudlu Gate for the last rites.

Not just at his Bengaluru residence, but hundreds also lined up along the streets with Indian flags and shouted slogans to pay their respects to Pranjal during the procession, including children and elderly, acknowledging his service to the nation.

Last respect payed to martyr Capt MV Pranjal at his residence and taken in procession for last rites ⁦@XpressBengaluru⁩ ⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ ⁦@Cloudnirad⁩ ⁦@ramupatil_TNIE⁩ ⁦@AshwiniMS_TNIE⁩ pic.twitter.com/XY6XGm26ep — Shashidhar Byrappa (@ShashidharNIE) November 25, 2023

The soldier who served in the 63 Rashtriya Rifles is survived by his wife, Aditi, and parents who displayed bravery while performing the final rites for the martyr. Friends, professors from school and college, and battalion members traveling from different parts of the state were part of the ceremony.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh also paid homage to Pranjal and offered their condolences to the grieving family.

After the incident on Wednesday, Pranjal’s mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru on Friday night to Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) airport, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, and other politicians paid their last respects. CM Siddaramaiah had also announced a Rs 50 lakh compensation to the martyr's family and assured that the government would offer support in whatever way possible.

