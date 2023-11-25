Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta traps officials of Bescom, KIADB while taking bribe

 The trap was laid by the Lokayukta police based on a complaint filed by Prathap BN, an Electrical Contractor.

Published: 25th November 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police have trapped a driver of the Chief General Manager, Operations, (Electrical) of Bescom while accepting Rs 7.5 lakh as a bribe for a change of electricity connection from commercial tariff to industrial tariff in Bengaluru city. 

The accused driver is Murali Krishna. He was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 7.5 lakh bribe on the instructions of Nagaraj ML, Chief General Manager, of Operations, (Electrical), near the vehicle parking lot.  The trap was laid by the Lokayukta police based on a complaint filed by Prathap BN, an Electrical Contractor.

In another incident, Lokayukta police arrested Assistant Executive Engineer Naveen Thotaganti and Assistant Engineer G H Mallapur, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) while accepting Rs 1.2 lakh as a bribe for sanctioning a project for the construction of a factory at Nelamangala-Sompura Industrial Area. 

