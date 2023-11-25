Move to withdraw DA case against DK Shivakumar may lead to state-CBI legal rift

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet’s decision to withdraw the disproportionate assets (DA) case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar being probed by the CBI may lead to a legal fight between the state and the central investigation agency.

The CBI is likely to object to the cabinet’s decision as it has almost completed the probe. The cabinet decided to withdraw the case stating that the sanction given to the CBI by the Yediyurappa government in 2019 was “not in accordance with law”. The CM (Yediyurappa) had only given “oral” instructions without taking the opinion of the Advocate General (AG). Permission of the Speaker of the Assembly was also not taken, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, who played a key role in the cabinet’s decision.

“The court may accept or reject the cabinet’s decision as the case proceeds with the trial. The CBI may seek time to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet after hearing the defendant,” said a senior lawmaker. If the CBI is allowed to go ahead with its investigation, then Shivakumar has to get relief from the court itself, he added. Shivakumar’s appeal to quash the proceedings against him will come up for hearing in the HC on November 29.

HV Manjunath, a senior high court advocate, pointed out that the cabinet’s decision was timely as the CBI is yet to file the charge sheet against Shivakumar. This may help Shivakumar as the trial may get prolonged.

‘Speaker’s nod not needed to prosecute legislator’

Continued from page 3“We have to wait and see whether it will become a matter of sub judice or will be directed not to interfere with it as the trial is on,” Manjunath said. Shivaraj BN, senior advocate, said that it will not become a matter of sub judice as it is an administrative decision of the government and will not amount to interference.

“Improper or illegal grant of sanction under Section 197 of CrPc can render any prosecution redundant and the very fact is that the Speaker has not accorded his sanction,” said senior advocate Brijesh Kalappa.

Disputing it, former law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy said Speaker’s permission, except to arrest a legislator during the session, is not required to prosecute a legislator. “It is unheard of that the Speaker’s permission is required and I was not aware of the AG’s opinion being taken or not. But the AG might have given his opinion directly to the CM as he comes under the latter,” he said.

“We did not initiate the case, but only accorded sanction to the CBI. The government was not a party,” he added.

On the cabinet’s decision to withdraw the case, he said once the prosecution starts, it is the propriety of the court to either accept or reject it. He, however, pointed out that there were instances of the cabinet dropping cases against individuals being turned down by courts and cited the Supreme Court’s direction of August 2021 that no prosecution against MLAs and MPs shall be withdrawn without the permission of the high courts. The government has no power in this regard, he said.

