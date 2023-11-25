Ready for a debate on CBI probe during Belagavi session, says a united Karnataka Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues rallied behind Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, defending Thursday’s cabinet decision to withdraw the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the latter, which the CBI is probing.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, addressing a marathon press conference at the KPCC office here on Friday, advised the BJP to take up a debate on the issue in the winter session in Belagavi, starting December 4. “Why violate the norms set by your Central government? If this is to be discussed in the House, let it be. In the history of Karnataka, the CBI has not tried any case of illegal acquisition of assets, including Yediyurappa’s case,” he stated.

On the allegation that the Congress and government were trying to protect Shivakumar, he retorted, “If the central BJP government is so honest, why are the cases of Yediyurappa, Vijayendra and Bitcoin scam not being given to the CBI?” Training his guns on the BJP, he alleged that since it came to power 10 years ago at the Centre, it has been plotting to finish off Opposition parties. “Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of Opposition parties through Operation Kamala and IT, ED, CBI threats,” he alleged.

Siddaramaiah told reporters on Friday that as CM, Yediyurappa had accorded sanction to the CBI to investigate Shivakumar’s case without obtaining consent from the Assembly Speaker, or considering the opinion of the Advocate-General, which is “not in accordance with the law”.

“Then CM Yediyurappa had orally instructed the chief secretary, based on which the case was handed over to the CBI, and this was unlawful,” he remarked.

Asked whether the government had taken the decision in apprehension of the hearing coming up on November 29 at the High Court, the CM clarified, “I will not interfere with the verdict of the court. Let the court decide.”

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the government was not ready to continue the mistake the BJP government had allegedly made, hence the cabinet took a decision within the legal framework to withdraw the case from the CBI. “The Speaker’s permission should be obtained while entrusting any case for investigation, but rules were thrown to the wind. We will bring all these points to the attention of the court,” he said.

