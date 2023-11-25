Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah cabinet under DK Shivakumar’s feet, ridicules HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said that the State Government has violated the principles of democracy with hasty decisions as the CBI has already completed 90% of the investigation.

Published: 25th November 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN:  State JDS president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday came down heavily on the State Government for deciding to withdraw the sanction accorded to CBI to investigate a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that the entire Siddaramaiah cabinet is under the feet of Shivakumar. Kumaraswamy said that the State Government has violated the principles of democracy with hasty decisions as the CBI has already completed 90% of the investigation.

“The cabinet doesn’t have the minimum knowledge on how to go about important and sensitive issues. The State Government shouldn’t have interfered as the case is pending before the High Court and the Supreme Court.

It would be better if Congress leaders stopped talking about the principles of the Constitution. Being a law graduate, the CM has failed to handle the legal matter in a proper way,” the former CM said. Taking a dig at Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy said that the former allegedly misused the official letterhead for personal matters.

