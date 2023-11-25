‘Unethical’: BJP slams Congress over move to withdraw CBI Probe against DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Friday hit out at the State Government for deciding to withdraw the sanction accorded to CBI to investigate a DA case against DyCM DK Shivakumar. Calling it an attempt to protect the DyCM, the BJP will protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Saturday. The BJP is also expected to raise the issue in the upcoming winter session.

Calling the government’s decision illegal, state BJP president BY Vijayendra questioned why Shivakumar is scared if he has not done anything wrong. “People are aware of the IT raids and the money recovered from his house. Only after this, the ED is conducting the probe,” Vijayendra told reporters, calling the government’s move unethical. “As DyCM, he should have opposed the decision” he added.

Seeking Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s intervention, BJP leader CT Ravi said, “This is part of blackmail politics... it is a bad trend. If they are withdrawing the CBI probe, it means they do not have trust in the law. Just to safeguard one person, the entire cabinet has come to defend him,” Ravi said.

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that he will challenge the move in the court. “Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty was DK Shivakumar’s personal counsel defending him in various corruption cases. Now, Shashikiran as AG has recommended to the Karnataka cabinet to withdraw the consent given to investigate the disproportionate assets case.

This is clearly a contradictory move, wherein the personal counsel becomes AG and recommends to withdraw CBI consent to Cabinet, and surprisingly the Cabinet accepts it. A classic case of how Politicians are able to circumvent the Judiciary using clout,” Yatnal tweeted.

