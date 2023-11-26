Home States Karnataka

16-yr-old boy playing cricket electrocuted in Karnataka

Children of the locality are aware of the power line running close to the building under construction there.

Published: 26th November 2023

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: A 16-year-old boy died after he came in contact with a live power cable at Siddharameshwar Colony here on Friday evening.

It is said that a few boys were playing cricket in the locality and the ball fell on a nearby construction site. Shreyas S, who went to fetch the ball, accidentally touched the live cable and suffered severe burns. He died on the way to hospital.

“We visited the construction site where the boy went to get the ball. Children of the locality are aware of the power line running close to the building under construction there. The boy might have accidentally touched the 11kv wire while getting the ball,” a police officer said.

A resident of the locality said the children, who were playing cricket in the evening, started screaming for help all of a sudden. When people rushed to the spot, they saw the boy laying down and he was alive. However, the boy died while he was being taken to hospital. Town police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

