Bengaluru tears up, pays last respects to Captain Pranjal

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands queued up with flowers and garlands on Saturday morning to pay their final respects to the brave Captain MV Pranjal, who was martyred while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, at his residence in Nandanavana Layout at Anekal in Bengaluru.

While the town had a sombre atmosphere, family, friends and well-wishers made sure to give the martyr a grand adieu. Several people also poured onto the streets in Jigani, holding Indian flags and raising slogans like ‘Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ all the way to the Somasundarapalya crematorium at Kudlu Gate. The procession was over 15 km long. Students of different schools along the route assembled to pay homage to the soldier, encouraging each one to take the message back home that we live in peace because our jawans guard us at the borders.

The 28-year-old Captain Pranjal from 63 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Wife Aditi, parents, in-laws and relatives of Pranjal pay their last respects at their residence. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

As early as 7 am, the entire neighbourhood came together to offer support to the grieving family. One of the Majors, on condition of anonymity, said, “I served with him for two years. We were posted in the same unit. He was very hardworking. He was doing the stressful job of adjutant and recently got released from those duties. Pranjal was appointed to the field which he always wanted. I have never seen him stressed. He never got angry with anyone. This is a loss for everybody.”

He was set to become a Major within two weeks (December 9).After a wreath-laying ceremony, Capt Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour and 30 personnel from the state police and the Army gave him a gun salute.

Capt Pranjal is survived by his wife, Aditi, and his parents. Putting up a brave front, the parents were seen consoling their relatives and friends who teared up. The wife stood strong through the entire ceremony and bid goodbye to her husband maintaining her composure.

Bhaskar Rai, previously working with ASC Centre and served in J&K, Chandigarh, Jhansi and was neighbours with Capt Pranjal in Mangaluru, recalled how the martyr would reach out to know more about the army life and discuss various physical examinations before he enrolled.

