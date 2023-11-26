Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru Tech summit to begin on Nov 29, to host biggest expo

The summit promises over 75 sessions, 400 speakers, 350 startups, 600 exhibitors and over 20,000 business attendees. (Photo | Twitter, @blrtechsummit)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will be held at Palace Grounds from November 29. The summit, with the theme “Breaking Boundaries” - Innovation from India, Impact for the World, will boast of its largest exhibition, besides the participation of experts from across the globe.

The highlight is the Chandrayaan-3 ISRO-Industry Pavilion, which will unveil the next frontier for the country’s space sector. For the first time, a 1:1 scale model of Chandrayaan-3 Lander will be on display.

The summit will have multi-track conferences on IT and electronics, deep tech, startups, biotech, an international exhibition, global innovation alliance, India-USA tech conclave, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B meetings, STPI IT export awards, smart bio awards, VC awards, ATF awards, rural IT quiz and bio quiz. The summit promises over 75 sessions, 400 speakers, 350 startups, 600 exhibitors and over 20,000 business attendees. The summits in 2024 and 2025  will be held from November 19-21.

Bengaluru Tech Summit

