Hatred for daughter-in-law leads woman to strangle 9-month-old grandson to death in Karnataka

The mother of the child told the police that on November 22 she was away to do domestic work and returned to find that the child was missing.

Published: 26th November 2023

By PTI

GADAG: A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her grandson to death in a village in Gajendragad Taluk, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 22 but came to light only recently when the investigating police charged Saroja Gooli with strangulating her nine-month-old grandson Advik as she disliked her daughter-in-law Nagarathna.

Police said Nagarathna gave birth to Advik in February this year at her parents' house and was there for about six months and returned to her home only three months ago.

Nagarathna told the police that on November 22 she was away to do domestic work and returned to find that the child was missing.

When she enquired with Saroja, she did not give any satisfactory answer.

Growing suspicious, she reported the matter to the police.

A Gajendragad police officer said that during interrogation, Saroja confessed to her crime and said after strangulating the infant, she buried it in a nearby mangrove.

Police have exhumed the body and sent it for autopsy.

Nagarathna told the police that Saroja used to give inedible stuff to the child to consume. Yet, she did not suspect that her mother-in-law could go to such an extent.

"We have taken up a case and are waiting for the postmortem report to arrive at a definite conclusion," an officer at Gajendragad told PTI.

