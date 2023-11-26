Karnataka admin reforms panel wants FDA, SDA posts discontinued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 Chairman and former Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar submitted the commission’s sixth report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. The commission stated that there is no need to continue with First Division and Second Division Assistants and other clerical posts in many departments.

“Clerical work would reduce considerably with the introduction and adoption of HRMS, Khajane 2 E Office, E Par, and E-Service Register. There may be no need for continuing with more FDA and SDA posts,” it recommended.

The government may consider rationalising the posts or converting them to technical posts, it stated. The commission, which studied seven departments, stated eOffice is not being used in many offices. Head, district and taluk offices already have computers, scanners, printers and UPS with which they can start using eOffice for correspondence and sending files to higher offices.

To speed up layout formation by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), the Housing Department may propose to the Urban Development Department to amend Sec 81 to add an explanation that under Sec 81 of the KTCP Act, 1961, KHB shall be deemed to be a local authority, it stated.

Allotment of sites to economically weaker section beneficiaries should be done by obtaining Aadhaar numbers of applicants and verifying from the Kutumba database, RGHCL allottee list and linking with eKhata, eSwathu, BDA and BBMP databases. This will help weed out ineligible applicants, it added.

