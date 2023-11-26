Karnataka: 'Losses incurred by online gaming' drives Belgaum Cantonment Board CEO to take his life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belgaum Cantonment Board K Anand, 40, was found dead at his official residence at Camp, Belagavi, under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning.

Four days ago, the CBI raided the Cantt office in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of board staff.

According to Belagavi Police Commissioner Sidramappa, it is suspected to be a suicide case. Police have recovered a bottle containing poison from Anand’s bed where he was found dead. The commissioner said that a death note has also been recovered from the room. The recovered items will be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for tests.

Anand was disturbed by CBI raids, say sources

Anand hailed from Chennai and his death may not be linked with the recent CBI raids. A thorough investigation will reveal the truth, he added. Meanwhile, sources said Anand was under pressure after the CBI raids. The police should investigate the recent recruitments done in the board to ascertain if irregularities had taken place.

Addicted to online gambling

In the death note, Anand admitted that he had incurred huge losses due to online gaming. He stated that he was ending his life as he was unable to repay his debts, police sources said. The body was sent to Chennai in the evening. Anand’s father, a retired IAS officer, lives in Chennai. His brother and sister live in Singapore.

