Karnataka: Somanna to lead dissidents to top brass

BENGALURU: Former minister V Somanna, reportedly sulking over the appointment of former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra as state BJP president, appears to be taking an initiative to unite like-minded leaders upset over the decision of the party top brass.

As the high command has summoned him to New Delhi anytime between December 7 and 9, he is leading a delegation of such leaders. “I will meet high command leaders along with Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Arvind Limbavali and Ramesh Jarkiholi,” he said at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Saturday. Yediyurappa, who was in town taking part in the 75th birthday of former MLC Dr MR Hulinaykar, skipped visiting the Mutt.

Somanna is holding a rally at the Mutt on December 6 on the sidelines of the inauguration of a ‘guru bhavana’. Thereafter, he will break his silence over Vijayendra’s appointment, Somanna said.

A Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader from the Old Mysuru region, he also has the strong backing of Tumakuru MP GS Basavaraju. “He (Somanna) helped me win against former PM HD Deve Gowda in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Tumakuru. If the BJP high command gives him the ticket to contest from Tumakuru in 2024, I will back him,’’ 84-year-old Basavaraju said.

Sources said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has tried to pacify Somanna by getting an influential religious head to advise Somanna against quitting BJP.

“It is to be seen whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah manages to convince him again ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” sources added.

