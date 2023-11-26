Home States Karnataka

Ministers in Bengaluru give slain captain Pranjal's last rites a miss 

Also, many took to social media to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why he didn’t meet the grieving parents despite being in the city.

Captain Pranjal succumbed to his injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

BENGALURU: Several politicians, including Oppostion Leader R Ashoka, MPs DK Suresh and Tejasvi Surya, and MLA (Bengaluru South) M Krishnappa, were present at Pranjal’s residence in Anekal to pay their final respects to the brave Captain on Saturday. However, the current sitting ministers were not to be seen anywhere. Pranjal’s mortal remains were flown to HAL airport on Friday night, where Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid homage to the slain martyr.  

After offering a wreath to Pranjal’s mortal remains, the CM had said Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara will be attending the funeral at Anekal. Yet, the home minister or other ministers did not show up. Parameshwara’s post on X read, “Captain Pranjal will continue to live in our hearts forever and the nation is proud.”

Also, many took to social media to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why he didn’t meet the grieving parents despite being in the city. “Our PM is in Bengaluru taking a joy ride in Tejas, while the mortal remains of our brave heart Capt MV Pranjal is being laid to rest,” posted Madhav Mantri on X. 

