Modi, first PM to fly fighter jet sortie  

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew a sortie on indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru on Saturday. Modi took to the skies from the HAL airport. He is the first Indian prime minister to fly a fighter aircraft sortie.

After the sortie, Modi termed his experience incredibly enriching. “Successfully completed a sortie on Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,” the PM stated on X.

During the 30-minute sortie on the twin-seater aircraft, Modi looked cheerful and was seen waving at the pilot of an aircraft that was flying along. The PM congratulated the Indian Air Force, DRDO, and HAL for the LCA’s success.

“Today, Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi took a sortie in #Tejas which is our indigenously designed and developed multi-role Light Combat Aircraft. By flying in #LCA Tejas PM Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to take a fighter aircraft sortie,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

“This showcases his meticulous attention and appreciation for India’s defense systems. Under his guidance India’s defense manufacturing is growing by leaps and bounds,” he said. The IAF stated that the PM undertook a 30-minute sortie on Tejas twin-seater aircraft from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari felicitated Modi after the sortie.

Modi visited HAL’s Bengaluru complex and reviewed the progress achieved in the production of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

A statement from HAL said the PM visited the production line of LCA Tejas and interacted with the engineers there. The engineers briefed him that the aircraft is now powered by GE 404 engine which will be upgraded to GE 414 engine for LCA Mk II manufactured in India with 80% transfer of technology from GE Engines.

The PM was briefed about the capacity investments being done by HAL to scale up production of LCA Tejas aircraft. HAL has established two production lines of LCA Tejas in Bengaluru, which can produce up to 16 aircraft a year. An additional production line is being established at HAL, Nasik, to scale up LCA production beyond 24 from 2024-25 onwards. The engineers also explained about the progress made on the LCA MK1A programme.

