We will expose the government’s failures: BJP leader R Ashoka

By Express News Service

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka, appointed by the party as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, says it is a challenging task and he will work hard to expose the government’s failures. In an interaction with the editors and staff of TNSE, he said that in the Belagavi legislature session, they will highlight the government’s shortcomings, including its failure to help people in drought-hit taluks. Excerpts…

What are your priorities as Leader of the Opposition?

When you are a minister, all the details will come to you with just a phone call. But being a Leader of the Opposition, it’s different. One has to get the details. Our duty now is to tell people what mistakes the government is committing now. Our performance is important. If we do this better, we will be ruling the state next time. I will work towards that. I have been given this responsibility to uphold our party ideology and highlight what people need. This is challenging. We have to do it. And I will do it.

Why was there a delay in announcing the Leader of the Opposition by BJP? Didn’t the party have faith in you?

The call on when to elect the leader and when to announce it is taken by the party high command. I have been elected seven times and I have worked more than 20 years for the party. Looking at my track record, they appointed me. They also appointed Vijayendra as the president as the party wants us to win all the 28 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

What are the issues you will raise at the Belagavi session?

It is our duty to raise the issue of the government’s failure to provide relief to farmers, and we ill do it. Apart from power, we will raise issues related to Cauvery river water sharing. Why are all the orders in favour of Tamil Nadu? This is because of negligence by the state government. We will also raise the issue of Minister Zameer Ahmed’s statement on everyone having to bow before the Muslim Speaker. He is giving a communal colour. We look at the Speaker’s chair as a Constitutional post. It was the then Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who made APJ Kalam President of India. All of us respect each other. We will also take objection to the proposed State Education Policy. We will raise the

issue about the caste census and Kantharaj Commission report.

You are visiting drought-hit areas. What are your findings?

Not even a single rupee has been released to provide relief to people. The government is confusing people. The CM is saying there is money in the deputy commissioners’ accounts, which in reality is meant for other works and not for compensation for farmers. The government failed to take precautionary measures. Because of them, farmers are suffering.

How do you rate the Siddaramaiah government’s performance in the last six months?

This government has indulged in corruption from day one. There is corruption in transfers, family involvement and they have not implemented what they promised. We have 1.25 crore BPL card holders, the government has not reached even 60,000. They are giving many reasons. On one side, the government says free buses, but children are seen walking to schools. Those who pay for tickets are standing and travelling in buses. Every year, we have to scrap old buses. With the Shakthi scheme, there is a need for more buses. But the government does not have money to buy buses. All these are failures. They are yet to implement the Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed youth. Development has come to a standstill. We are in the second place in development and tax collection after Maharashtra. But now, we will lag behind. We have not taken up any works, including roads, irrigation projects, hospitals or new schools. We will go back five years.

What do you have to say about Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s remarks on Brand Bengaluru?

Recently, a mother and baby were electrocuted. This happened due to negligence. Just a couple of days ago, inside the metro train, a girl was assaulted. Metro trains, which are said to be safer, had such an incident. Is this Brand Bengaluru? Congress does not have any intentions to make Brand Bengaluru. They ruled for more than 50 years, they did not do it that time. Because of the BBMP polls, they have started talking about it. For Brand Bengaluru, we need more than Rs 60,000 crore. Where is the money? There is no money. For brand Bengaluru, we need good roads, better street lighting, good sanitary lines, lesser pollution, women’s safety and many such.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy says Shivakumar’s Brand Bengaluru vision is a conspiracy to make money. What is your opinion?

DK Shivakumar has himself admitted that he is a businessman first and his passion is politics. The same can be seen in his Brand Bengaluru vision. Does he know Bengaluru? He is from Kanakapura. He doesn’t know that the city is sitting on hard rocks and it is not possible to execute the tunnel road project. These projects are also not economically feasible. Keeping BBMP elections in mind, he announced Brand Bengaluru and as there is no sign of the elections, there is no word about the project now.

Why do you say there is a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar?

It took four days for Congress to decide its chief minister. It would have been a one-hour job, but they all went to New Delhi. Shivakumar’s Guru has predicted that he cannot become CM after 2023. Hence, Shivakumar is making all the efforts to become CM now. Some leaders from Davanagere and Mandya are already giving statements that they want Shivakumar as CM. That’s why we say there is a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM chair. The fight will become more evident after the Lok Sabha elections, when Congress MLAs will feel insecure about their CM. Siddaramaiah is a clever politician, he knows how to handle it and that’s why he held a meeting with Home Minister Dr Paramehswara and Ministers HC Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi.

Some BJP leaders are stating that they are not happy with your and Vijayendra’s appointments….

Our party is democratic and everyone has the right to share their views. Only a few leaders are talking against the appointments. We have pacified them and they are very much in the party and will support our leadership.

Will BJP leaders who had plans to quit the party be retained?

Yes. Once the leadership is given to a proper captain, all will play their own roles by taking their positions in a game like football.

Congress used social media effectively against the previous BJP government. Do you think BJP failed to do the same?

I accept that we failed in tackling it and lost the elections. We asked for evidence (for 40% commission allegation) and asked them to file a complaint with the police, court or Lokayukta. But they didn’t. Now, they are getting the taste of their own medicine as poster campaigns have started against them over cash for transfers. The only difference is that they didn’t have evidence, but we have. Contractors were not paid their dues for five months. But soon, after the elections were announced for five states, Rs 750 crore was released. A few days later, there were Income Tax department raids in which Rs 50 crore at one place and Rs 54 crore at the other were unearthed. This is the evidence.

What is the difference you see in Siddaramaiah’s first and second term as CM?

Siddaramaiah is inactive and Shivakumar is handling everything. He doesn’t seem active and there is no aggression, hence there is no development in the state.

How do you plan to tackle Siddaramaiah, who has vast experience?

Siddaramaiah has neither morality nor ideology. He used to criticise Congress ideology when he was in JDS, and now he is criticising JDS. He has changed parties. It’s different in my case as I have won seven times from a single party with one ideology. There will be strengths and weaknesses in every person. He may be strong in some subjects and so am I. I will fight him as the fight is not against him, but Congress.

Congress has already started identifying the candidates for parliamentary elections. What about BJP?

In the assembly elections, we faced setbacks as we delayed announcing candidates and also in starting campaigns. We have learnt from our mistakes. This time, we will finalise the candidates soon after discussions with central leaders.

From now on, will the BJP not raise the issue of dynasty/family politics?

What is the definition of family politics? For anything there must be some definition. It is Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra being in politics. That is dynastic politics. In Tamil Nadu, it is Karunanidhi, his children including daughters and sons in politics and Stalin being CM, his son a minister and sister an MP. One political party being in control of a family. That is family politics. Here in BJP, it is not like that. BS Yediyurappa’s father was not in politics and Vijayendra’s case is not included as part of family politics.

Your alliance partner JDS fits the bill when it comes to family politics, doesn’t it?

We have nothing to do with it. We had an alliance with the regional parties such as SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) in Punjab and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Congress-JDS alliance did not work in the 2019 LS polls. Do people have the same mindset about the BJP-JDS alliance?

But we have forged the alliance only after an assessment. Whenever JDS forged an alliance with Congress, it has failed. Despite knowing that fact they went with an alliance again. When Dharam Singh became CM in the Congress-JDS alliance government (in 2004), it was a big flop and in recent times, Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy forged an alliance, and that too proved to be a failure as there were fights regularly in the alliance government (in 2018). But we (BJP) went with an alliance with JDS once in 2006, and it was a success. If at all, Kumaraswamy’s image got a boost as the best CM during that period, because of good governance given then with Yediyurappa as DyCM. We have forged the alliance for good governance, and there is no clash between us (BJP and JDS) in the old Mysuru region.

Who will gain more, JDS or BJP?

They are part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) now, and I cannot give judgement. But it will benefit both of us mutually. In the Bengaluru Rural LS constituency, we got over 6.5 lakh votes in 2019 and in 2024, we will win as the alliance will work. In Mandya, we had backed an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh), and this time, if we club both BJP-JDS votes we will win. We will win Hassan naturally. Earlier, we never used to field our candidates in all the 28 seats and this time we will contest from all. In 2019, surveys had predicted 19, 20 and 21 seats for us, but we won 25, because of Modi’s image and the magic. We have a leader. They (Congress) do not have one.

What is your plan after the session?

Both Vijayendra and I will tour the state with more aggression to win all the 28 seats. We will hold public rallies and protests and ensure BJP’s visibility in Karnataka and fight against the corrupt Congress government.

It is alleged that the Central government has not responded to the state even as Karnataka is reeling under drought. State ministers are not getting appointments with Central ministers…

Congress ministers were all busy campaigning in Telangana. They were in a blame game forgetting their role. In the previous BJP government in the state, I was the revenue minister and we attended to the crop loss issue on our own. See the track record. When the state faced floods, I ensured that the relief reached farmers and the compensation reached their bank accounts with just a press of a button. Within 2-3 months, we covered the entire farmer population, without waiting for the Centre’s assistance as the government had money. The central teams come and conduct the surveys. Assistance is released as per NDRF rules. The rules are the same for all states. But this state government has not been releasing the compensation of Rs 13,800 per acre of crop loss in the rainfed agriculture region. The treasury is empty as the free guarantees have eaten up the money. That is the problem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka, appointed by the party as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, says it is a challenging task and he will work hard to expose the government’s failures. In an interaction with the editors and staff of TNSE, he said that in the Belagavi legislature session, they will highlight the government’s shortcomings, including its failure to help people in drought-hit taluks. Excerpts… What are your priorities as Leader of the Opposition? When you are a minister, all the details will come to you with just a phone call. But being a Leader of the Opposition, it’s different. One has to get the details. Our duty now is to tell people what mistakes the government is committing now. Our performance is important. If we do this better, we will be ruling the state next time. I will work towards that. I have been given this responsibility to uphold our party ideology and highlight what people need. This is challenging. We have to do it. And I will do it. Why was there a delay in announcing the Leader of the Opposition by BJP? Didn’t the party have faith in you? The call on when to elect the leader and when to announce it is taken by the party high command. I have been elected seven times and I have worked more than 20 years for the party. Looking at my track record, they appointed me. They also appointed Vijayendra as the president as the party wants us to win all the 28 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What are the issues you will raise at the Belagavi session? It is our duty to raise the issue of the government’s failure to provide relief to farmers, and we ill do it. Apart from power, we will raise issues related to Cauvery river water sharing. Why are all the orders in favour of Tamil Nadu? This is because of negligence by the state government. We will also raise the issue of Minister Zameer Ahmed’s statement on everyone having to bow before the Muslim Speaker. He is giving a communal colour. We look at the Speaker’s chair as a Constitutional post. It was the then Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who made APJ Kalam President of India. All of us respect each other. We will also take objection to the proposed State Education Policy. We will raise the issue about the caste census and Kantharaj Commission report. You are visiting drought-hit areas. What are your findings? Not even a single rupee has been released to provide relief to people. The government is confusing people. The CM is saying there is money in the deputy commissioners’ accounts, which in reality is meant for other works and not for compensation for farmers. The government failed to take precautionary measures. Because of them, farmers are suffering. How do you rate the Siddaramaiah government’s performance in the last six months? This government has indulged in corruption from day one. There is corruption in transfers, family involvement and they have not implemented what they promised. We have 1.25 crore BPL card holders, the government has not reached even 60,000. They are giving many reasons. On one side, the government says free buses, but children are seen walking to schools. Those who pay for tickets are standing and travelling in buses. Every year, we have to scrap old buses. With the Shakthi scheme, there is a need for more buses. But the government does not have money to buy buses. All these are failures. They are yet to implement the Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed youth. Development has come to a standstill. We are in the second place in development and tax collection after Maharashtra. But now, we will lag behind. We have not taken up any works, including roads, irrigation projects, hospitals or new schools. We will go back five years. What do you have to say about Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s remarks on Brand Bengaluru? Recently, a mother and baby were electrocuted. This happened due to negligence. Just a couple of days ago, inside the metro train, a girl was assaulted. Metro trains, which are said to be safer, had such an incident. Is this Brand Bengaluru? Congress does not have any intentions to make Brand Bengaluru. They ruled for more than 50 years, they did not do it that time. Because of the BBMP polls, they have started talking about it. For Brand Bengaluru, we need more than Rs 60,000 crore. Where is the money? There is no money. For brand Bengaluru, we need good roads, better street lighting, good sanitary lines, lesser pollution, women’s safety and many such. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy says Shivakumar’s Brand Bengaluru vision is a conspiracy to make money. What is your opinion? DK Shivakumar has himself admitted that he is a businessman first and his passion is politics. The same can be seen in his Brand Bengaluru vision. Does he know Bengaluru? He is from Kanakapura. He doesn’t know that the city is sitting on hard rocks and it is not possible to execute the tunnel road project. These projects are also not economically feasible. Keeping BBMP elections in mind, he announced Brand Bengaluru and as there is no sign of the elections, there is no word about the project now. Why do you say there is a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar? It took four days for Congress to decide its chief minister. It would have been a one-hour job, but they all went to New Delhi. Shivakumar’s Guru has predicted that he cannot become CM after 2023. Hence, Shivakumar is making all the efforts to become CM now. Some leaders from Davanagere and Mandya are already giving statements that they want Shivakumar as CM. That’s why we say there is a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM chair. The fight will become more evident after the Lok Sabha elections, when Congress MLAs will feel insecure about their CM. Siddaramaiah is a clever politician, he knows how to handle it and that’s why he held a meeting with Home Minister Dr Paramehswara and Ministers HC Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi. Some BJP leaders are stating that they are not happy with your and Vijayendra’s appointments…. Our party is democratic and everyone has the right to share their views. Only a few leaders are talking against the appointments. We have pacified them and they are very much in the party and will support our leadership. Will BJP leaders who had plans to quit the party be retained? Yes. Once the leadership is given to a proper captain, all will play their own roles by taking their positions in a game like football. Congress used social media effectively against the previous BJP government. Do you think BJP failed to do the same? I accept that we failed in tackling it and lost the elections. We asked for evidence (for 40% commission allegation) and asked them to file a complaint with the police, court or Lokayukta. But they didn’t. Now, they are getting the taste of their own medicine as poster campaigns have started against them over cash for transfers. The only difference is that they didn’t have evidence, but we have. Contractors were not paid their dues for five months. But soon, after the elections were announced for five states, Rs 750 crore was released. A few days later, there were Income Tax department raids in which Rs 50 crore at one place and Rs 54 crore at the other were unearthed. This is the evidence. What is the difference you see in Siddaramaiah’s first and second term as CM? Siddaramaiah is inactive and Shivakumar is handling everything. He doesn’t seem active and there is no aggression, hence there is no development in the state. How do you plan to tackle Siddaramaiah, who has vast experience? Siddaramaiah has neither morality nor ideology. He used to criticise Congress ideology when he was in JDS, and now he is criticising JDS. He has changed parties. It’s different in my case as I have won seven times from a single party with one ideology. There will be strengths and weaknesses in every person. He may be strong in some subjects and so am I. I will fight him as the fight is not against him, but Congress. Congress has already started identifying the candidates for parliamentary elections. What about BJP? In the assembly elections, we faced setbacks as we delayed announcing candidates and also in starting campaigns. We have learnt from our mistakes. This time, we will finalise the candidates soon after discussions with central leaders. From now on, will the BJP not raise the issue of dynasty/family politics? What is the definition of family politics? For anything there must be some definition. It is Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra being in politics. That is dynastic politics. In Tamil Nadu, it is Karunanidhi, his children including daughters and sons in politics and Stalin being CM, his son a minister and sister an MP. One political party being in control of a family. That is family politics. Here in BJP, it is not like that. BS Yediyurappa’s father was not in politics and Vijayendra’s case is not included as part of family politics. Your alliance partner JDS fits the bill when it comes to family politics, doesn’t it? We have nothing to do with it. We had an alliance with the regional parties such as SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) in Punjab and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Congress-JDS alliance did not work in the 2019 LS polls. Do people have the same mindset about the BJP-JDS alliance? But we have forged the alliance only after an assessment. Whenever JDS forged an alliance with Congress, it has failed. Despite knowing that fact they went with an alliance again. When Dharam Singh became CM in the Congress-JDS alliance government (in 2004), it was a big flop and in recent times, Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy forged an alliance, and that too proved to be a failure as there were fights regularly in the alliance government (in 2018). But we (BJP) went with an alliance with JDS once in 2006, and it was a success. If at all, Kumaraswamy’s image got a boost as the best CM during that period, because of good governance given then with Yediyurappa as DyCM. We have forged the alliance for good governance, and there is no clash between us (BJP and JDS) in the old Mysuru region. Who will gain more, JDS or BJP? They are part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) now, and I cannot give judgement. But it will benefit both of us mutually. In the Bengaluru Rural LS constituency, we got over 6.5 lakh votes in 2019 and in 2024, we will win as the alliance will work. In Mandya, we had backed an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh), and this time, if we club both BJP-JDS votes we will win. We will win Hassan naturally. Earlier, we never used to field our candidates in all the 28 seats and this time we will contest from all. In 2019, surveys had predicted 19, 20 and 21 seats for us, but we won 25, because of Modi’s image and the magic. We have a leader. They (Congress) do not have one. What is your plan after the session? Both Vijayendra and I will tour the state with more aggression to win all the 28 seats. We will hold public rallies and protests and ensure BJP’s visibility in Karnataka and fight against the corrupt Congress government. It is alleged that the Central government has not responded to the state even as Karnataka is reeling under drought. State ministers are not getting appointments with Central ministers… Congress ministers were all busy campaigning in Telangana. They were in a blame game forgetting their role. In the previous BJP government in the state, I was the revenue minister and we attended to the crop loss issue on our own. See the track record. When the state faced floods, I ensured that the relief reached farmers and the compensation reached their bank accounts with just a press of a button. Within 2-3 months, we covered the entire farmer population, without waiting for the Centre’s assistance as the government had money. The central teams come and conduct the surveys. Assistance is released as per NDRF rules. The rules are the same for all states. But this state government has not been releasing the compensation of Rs 13,800 per acre of crop loss in the rainfed agriculture region. The treasury is empty as the free guarantees have eaten up the money. That is the problem. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp