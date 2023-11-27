BNP to BBMP: Cover open drains in Bellandur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Open drains being neglected, and the lack of properly covered sewage tanks is causing recurring nuisance for the residents of Bellandur,” said representatives of Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party (BNP) urging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to take immediate action regarding the same.

Listing out the issues faced by Bellandur citizens due to the neglected drains, BNP members in a press release on Sunday said, “Drains that are up to 8 feet deep, are left open around the Junnasandra Road junction and Sarjapur Road, without any protective barricades or safety symbols, potentially becoming a death trap.

The uncovered sewage tanks next to Mantri Glades spreads a stinky odour around, and is a breeding space for mosquitoes every morning, making it unbearable for the residents. The absence of drain covers at the RBD Stillwaters Villa has left the surroundings washed out in the stench of the drain mud. The issue of slab fixation between Nandini Junction and the Birla Circle has worsened because of BBMP’s negligence.”

“Despite drains securing a prominent position in the BBMP budget, and spending crores on construction and upkeep of the drains in the city, the number of neglected drains across the city raise concerns about inefficient use of the funds and lack of accountability from civic agencies. Initiatives like anti-encroachment drives, desilting, and drain reconstruction may appear as efforts to address infrastructure concerns, but the reality is that these activities are often left incomplete, and are seldom followed up with maintenance,” said Lalithamba BV, governing council member and zonal leader of BNP, Bommanahalli.

