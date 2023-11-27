CM Siddaramiah’s day-long Janata Darshan in Bengaluru on November 27 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stage is set for a day-long Janata Darshan at the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru on Monday. According to the CMO, 20 counters have been set up to receive grievances from the public. Janata Darshan will commence at 9.30 am.

Siddaramiah has directed officials to ensure that the issues are resolved on the spot. Separate counters have been set up for the differently-abled and senior citizens. More than 100 officials will be deputed. On Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Rajneesh Goel, inspected the venue. Once the grievance letter is received, it will be segregated department wise, and then the CM will hear the grievances.

Earlier, Goel had written to all the DCs, ZP CEOs, Superintendents of Police and other district officials asking them to be at their centres and receive calls from the CMO. Siddaramaiah had asked ministers to hold Janata Darshans in the districts that they are in charge of and to address people’s problems. People have been asked to get their Aadhaar or BPL cards for registration.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The stage is set for a day-long Janata Darshan at the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru on Monday. According to the CMO, 20 counters have been set up to receive grievances from the public. Janata Darshan will commence at 9.30 am. Siddaramiah has directed officials to ensure that the issues are resolved on the spot. Separate counters have been set up for the differently-abled and senior citizens. More than 100 officials will be deputed. On Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Rajneesh Goel, inspected the venue. Once the grievance letter is received, it will be segregated department wise, and then the CM will hear the grievances. Earlier, Goel had written to all the DCs, ZP CEOs, Superintendents of Police and other district officials asking them to be at their centres and receive calls from the CMO. Siddaramaiah had asked ministers to hold Janata Darshans in the districts that they are in charge of and to address people’s problems. People have been asked to get their Aadhaar or BPL cards for registration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp