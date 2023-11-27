Congress defeated Dr Ambedkar in elections: Karnataka BJP president BYV

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed state BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday hit out at the Congress saying that the party wishes to bring every member of the Nehru family to power. He was speaking at a programme organised by state BJP SC morcha to mark ‘Constitution Day’ at the party state office in Bengaluru.

He said that there was no need for the BJP to learn about Dr BR Ambedkar from the Congress. “Congress defeated Dr BR Ambedkar in the elections. They even did not cremate him by giving him due respect. It was PM Narendra Modi who paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar by declaring November 26 as Constitution Dedication Day. BJP’s aim is to give justice to all,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indulges in vote bank politics, while Modi is implementing Ambedkar’s wish. Former minister Govind Karjol said, “Siddaramaiah says he will give free rice, chicken and sheep. All we want is education.”

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi said that Dr Ambedkar should have been awarded the Bharat Ratna while he was alive. “The Modi government has built the Ambedkar Panchtirth. The UPA government from 2004 to 2014 did not even think about it,” he said.

BJP SC Morcha state president and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “Constitution is a continuation of our faith and religion. There is no Constitution in our country other than our faith and religion.”

