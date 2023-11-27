Home States Karnataka

Draft bill to check fake news will be tabled in Belagavi winter session: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that the government, which is serious about the spread of falsehood on social media sites, has prepared a draft of the bill.

Dr G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The state government is likely to table a bill to bring in a law to check the spread of fake news, deep fake and derogatory posts on social media, during the winter joint session of the legislature that starts in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 4.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that the government, which is serious about the spread of falsehood on social media sites, has prepared a draft of the bill. “The home department, in coordination with the IT department, has prepared the draft and most probably the bill will be tabled in the coming session,” he said. 

Apart from conducting the reexamination for 54,000 candidates through Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to fill 545 police sub-inspector posts, the government has a plan to recruit 1,000 more  PSIs and it may take more than a year, he added. Parameshwara witnessed a property parade where valuables and properties worth Rs 4.09 crore were on display.

