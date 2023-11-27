Endangered vulture dies at Gadag zoo in Karnataka, vets say migratory birds collapsing due to dehydration 

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Migratory birds are facing acute water shortage and dehydration in some parts of North Karnataka. Vets say that these migratory birds are collapsing due to dehydration and several such cases have been witnessed in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala.

At the Gadag zoo, vets struggled to save a migratory bird, but failed.

A Eurasian Griffon vulture was first found in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district ten days back. It had collapsed at a farm near a dhaba and was found to be weakly perched beneath a tree. The dhaba staff informed the forester and the vulture received treatment at Dharwad veterinary hospital, after which it was shifted to Gadag zoo for further treatment.

Though it responded well to treatment on the first day, it worsened on the second day and died on the third day. Eurasian griffon vulture is an endangered vulture. It was 93-122 cm long, had 2.3 to 2.8 cm long wings and weighed up to 10 kgs. The news came to light after some wildlife lovers shared the vulture’s photo on social media platforms and expressed their sadness. Eurasian griffon vulture is rarely found in the Gadag and Dharwad district as well as in Karnataka.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GADAG: Migratory birds are facing acute water shortage and dehydration in some parts of North Karnataka. Vets say that these migratory birds are collapsing due to dehydration and several such cases have been witnessed in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. At the Gadag zoo, vets struggled to save a migratory bird, but failed. A Eurasian Griffon vulture was first found in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district ten days back. It had collapsed at a farm near a dhaba and was found to be weakly perched beneath a tree. The dhaba staff informed the forester and the vulture received treatment at Dharwad veterinary hospital, after which it was shifted to Gadag zoo for further treatment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though it responded well to treatment on the first day, it worsened on the second day and died on the third day. Eurasian griffon vulture is an endangered vulture. It was 93-122 cm long, had 2.3 to 2.8 cm long wings and weighed up to 10 kgs. The news came to light after some wildlife lovers shared the vulture’s photo on social media platforms and expressed their sadness. Eurasian griffon vulture is rarely found in the Gadag and Dharwad district as well as in Karnataka. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp