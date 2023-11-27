Home States Karnataka

Endangered vulture dies at Gadag zoo in Karnataka, vets say migratory birds collapsing due to dehydration 

The dhaba staff informed the forester and the vulture received treatment at Dharwad veterinary hospital, after which it was shifted to Gadag zoo for further treatment.

Published: 27th November 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Eurasian Griffon vulture that dies at the Gadag zoo

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Migratory birds are facing acute water shortage and dehydration in some parts of North Karnataka. Vets say that these migratory birds are collapsing due to dehydration and several such cases have been witnessed in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. 

At the Gadag zoo, vets struggled to save a migratory bird, but failed.

A Eurasian Griffon vulture was first found in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district ten days back. It had collapsed at a farm near a dhaba and was found to be weakly perched beneath a tree. The dhaba staff informed the forester and the vulture received treatment at Dharwad veterinary hospital, after which it was shifted to Gadag zoo for further treatment. 

Though it responded well to treatment on the first day, it worsened on the second day and died on the third day. Eurasian griffon vulture is an endangered vulture. It was 93-122 cm long, had 2.3 to 2.8 cm long wings and weighed up to 10 kgs. The news came to light after some wildlife lovers shared the vulture’s photo on social media platforms and expressed their sadness. Eurasian griffon vulture is rarely found in the Gadag and Dharwad district as well as in Karnataka. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag zoo Dharwad veterinary hospital migratory birds dehydration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp