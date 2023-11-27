Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra meets kumaraswamy, discusses Lok Sabha poll strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed state BJP president BY Vijayendra met state JDS president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at the latter’s Bidadi farmhouse on Sunday and discussed electoral strategy to be adopted by the alliance to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is Vijayendra first meeting with Kumaraswamy after taking over as state BJP chief. Addressing the media later, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in the JDS-BJP alliance winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. “Both Vijayendra and Nikhil (Kumaraswamy’s son) will travel across the state like brothers. We will highlight the failures of the ruling Congress.

Narendra Modi will get re-elected as the PM again in 2024,” Kumaraswamy said. He said people of the state want a “good government” like the previous JDS-BJP alliance of 2006-07. “People want a government of 2006-07 when BS Yediyurappa and myself ran the administration. JDS and BJP will fight the election together,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Kumaraswamy have already held discussions in Delhi. Vijayendra said he has met JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda and discussed the alliance. “I have also spoken to Kumaraswamy too. We are taking the Lok Sabha elections seriously. Our alliance is in the interest of the country and the state,” he added.

Vijayendra said that the BJP and JDS will chalk out a strategy to take on the lone Congress MP from Karnataka — DK Suresh (Bengaluru Rural).

